Valley News Dispatch

Orphaned Murrysville owlets released back into wild
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Submitted
Orphaned Eastern screech owls Sporkey and Spike, shown before they were released back into the wild on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, by the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona.

The two screech owlets – Sporkey and Spike – orphaned by a hawk attack on their mother in Murrysville were released back into the wild on Wednesday.

A red-tailed hawk in May plucked a female Eastern screech owl out of her nest box, while being filmed by webcam company PixController of Murrsyville.

Left behind were two young screech owlets. But not for long.

Bill Powers, PixController president, noticed that the mother owl known as Allie had gone missing. The Powers family are avid watchers of their nestbox cams, and daughter Lindsey named the owlets.

Powers examined recent video footage, saw that a red-tailed hawk had taken the parent bird and took the outlets to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona. Staff there have raised the youngsters over the last three months.

"They came in pretty good condition," said Jill Argall, director of the wildlife center. "We just needed to be the mom."

Staff wore camouflage-patterned ghillie suits, so the birds would not habituate to people. They fed them a typical screech owl menu of mice and crickets several times a day.

"They learned to fly really well and were hunting on their own before we released them," Argall said.

Powers was surprised by the birds' success.

"They were only days old and there is so much work that goes into the rehab," he said.

Powers and officials from the wildlife center released the young owls to the same location they were taken from – a heavily wooded area in southern Murrysville.

"They flew off together in the woods, and they both perched together," Powers said.

"Hopefully, we will see one of them come back to the boxes," he said. Because the owl boxes are up year-round, the screech owls roost in them in winter. Powers is installing new, deeper boxes to prevent predators from reaching parent birds and their young.

Powers has installed webcams in a number of local bird nests, including Pittsburgh and Harmar nests for bald eagles, over the last seven years.

Predation, while natural, has been unusually prevalent this year with the nest boxes webcammed by PixController.

Besides the female screech owl, a male bluebird died of an apparent predator attack; it went missing days before its second clutch of eggs hatched, and one of the young died a week later. Both parents at a second bluebird nest went missing as well.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

