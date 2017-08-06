West Leechburg night out designed to raise awareness of emergency services personnel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophia Fouse isn't a police officer, but she almost looked the part sitting in the driver's seat of a police cruiser stationed outside the West Leechburg Firemen's Recreation Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The 8-year-old played with the siren and fiddled with a spotlight before sliding out to see what West Leechburg patrolwoman Stacey Smith had in the car trunk.

“Back here we have all of our first aid stuff, tape, bolt cutters, flares,” Smith said as Sophia nodded. The officer then described the equipment she wears on her uniform.

“I have my taser here, my gun, my handcuffs,” Smith said as she took her handcuffs out of a pouch. “I like purple.

“I got my flashlight, my radio and my baton.”

Smith finished with her speech and turned to look at the crowd gathered around her.

“So who else wants to jump in and hit the horn and the lights and the siren?” she asked.

“Me,” someone said.

Smith was showcasing the cruiser as part of a family picnic hosted by the West Leechburg Crime Watch in honor of National Night Out, an annual police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie event designed to raise awareness of emergency services personnel.

The official National Night Out was Tuesday, but members of the Crime Watch decided to host their event Sunday.

They have done so for the last three years for one simple reason — more people come.

“We don't get as many people during the week in the evening,” Crime Watch member Roberta Marco said. “Sunday seems to be a good day to draw people out.”

The main purpose of the event is to bring the community together, but it is also used to raise funds for the police department, which has four part-time officers, including Chief George Lebetz Jr., crime watch members said.“Everything they need is done through gifts or grants or things that they raise funds to achieve,” Crime Watch member Paulette Lege said. “This is one of the things we can do to help them, and in turn I think they're wonderful to us.”

“Our firemen, our police and our Crime Watch work almost is a single unit with our borough council and that makes our community really strong because we're all on the same page and we're working for the same goal.”

In addition to touring the police cruiser, guests were able to dine on hot dogs and nachos, watch ventriloquist and dog training shows and participate in a basket raffle. There also was fingerprinting and face painting.

“Everybody has their own way of celebrating,” Marco said. “This is our way.”

Sharon Faletti recently moved to West Leechburg and thought the event would be a good way for her to meet the local officers. She brought her grandson Eli, who spent some time in the police cruiser and said he liked the siren.

Faletti said she was unaware that the officers in West Leechburg are part-time and said more should be done to help them. She said she supports the department and thinks the officers are important.

“Something like this for them is a wonderful community action and we need to do more of it,” she said.

Smith, 38, of Kittanning said the community has done nothing but show support for her department. She doesn't think she would find that type of support anywhere else.

She said people wave to her when she's out and about. She hands out lollipops and also shows children around the borough police cars. People have treated her to food at restaurants and the Crime Watch even bought the police department a brand new taser when they needed one.

She said events like this give her reassurance and make her feel confident in her job.

“It makes you not want to go anywhere else,” Smith said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.