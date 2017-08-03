On Logans Ferry Road, the problem isn't the old bridge — it's the hump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

It's not what they're going to do on Logans Ferry Road that concerns some Plum residents. It's what they're not going to do.

A project to fix a bridge just north of Entrance Drive in Plum is focused on the bridge but won't take care of what Logans Ferry Heights residents say is the real problem there — a hump in the road and the blind spot it creates, making getting in and out of Entrance Drive and their neighborhood treacherous.

“I wouldn't mind taking a detour if they fix it right,” Sharon Petricca said. “We've complained for years and years and years. They know it should be changed, but they're not going to do it.”

Logans Ferry Road is tentatively scheduled to close Sept. 5.

If that happens, it would reopen to traffic Nov. 18.

The detour route for cars is about 8 miles; a separate detour for trucks is about 14 miles. About 12,000 vehicles travel the road every day, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT is allowing 75 days for the work to be finished, said Jeff Rossi, with Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Work can't start until utilities are moved, according to Rossi. If it's not done in time for work to start this year, the project may be delayed until spring.

Signs will go up two weeks before work starts, Rossi said.

The bridge is being done as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership to replace 558 structurally deficient bridges statewide.

But the 81-year-old Logans Ferry bridge, spanning a defunct railroad spur, is among the few that aren't actually being replaced.

Instead, Rossi said they'll remove the bridge's surface, drill holes in it and fill the gap with flowable concrete.

The bridge isn't wide enough to keep a lane of traffic open during the work, he said.

Only a handful of residents, most from the nearby Logans Ferry Heights neighborhood, attended a public meeting regarding the bridge Thursday at the Plum municipal building.

“No one seems to have a problem with the detour, the duration,” Rossi said. “That's the standard complaints you get from the public.

“This is all about the hump in the roadway.”

Adam Novak, project engineer with Plenary Walsh, said the project has set limits focused on the bridge, and they can't do work outside of that.

Residents expressed their concerns and frustrations to Michael Szurley, a bridge and structural design supervisor with PennDOT. He said he'd take their concerns back to the agency's traffic section.

Officials told residents the road is safe as-is, if drivers follow the 35 mph speed limit. Residents told them that's not what happens.

“Coming down Coxcomb Hill, that's a bobsled run,” said Richard Weishar. “If you don't brake, you'll be going 65 mph at the bottom of that hill.

“There's disaster right there all over,” he said.

Weishar said there have been many crashes at Entrance Drive.

“The sad thing about it is somebody's going to get killed down there,” he said. “Maybe that's the only thing that will make them open their eyes.”

Logans Ferry Heights fire Chief Anthony Petricca said they've been raising concerns about the hump in the road at meetings for more than a year, to no avail.

He asked for signs to help deter trucks from going up Entrance Drive into Logans Ferry Heights.

Wayward trucks that have gone up there before have gotten stuck, and even struck and damaged houses.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.