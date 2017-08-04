Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Despite persistent rain, local corn crop is plentiful, ready

Leif Greiss | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Joe Paskorz, 72, of West Deer, works on his farm. Paskorz has been in operation for 50 years at the popular 'pick your own' produce farm. Friday, July 28, 2017

Despite heavy rains throughout the spring and summer, Alle-Kiski Valley farmers are on schedule bringing their corn to market.

"The rain helped a lot once we got the corn planted," said Katharine Paskorz of Paskorz Berry Farm in West Deer.

Paskorz started selling corn about a week ago, and is right on schedule, she said.

The Paskorz's farm sells its corn at $6 for a dozen ears and $3 for a half-dozen, a deal considering a single ear is 60 cents.

Paskorz prefers not to sit out in the sun once berry season is over, so all sales are through an honor system.

"We used to have a sign that said, 'This is an honor system. If you can't honor the system, you'll be buying your corn from the grocery store,'" Paskorz said.

This also is the first week of sweet corn sales for Myers' Pickle Farm in Gilpin, owner Ralph Myers said.

"It's been warm and wet; the corn is growing good."

He said early rains made planting a little tough, but they got through it and will have corn for sale until late September or early October, depending on the first frost.

Myers said the price for a dozen ears is $5 — the same as it's been for the past 10 years.

Over in Westmoreland County, Schramm Farm in Penn Township has been selling corn for about a month, accordig to farm owner Hilliary Schramm. Schramm said that of their 40 acres of sweet corn, they've already harvested about half and still have enough for sale throughout September.

Schramm said persistent rains caused one of their fields to drown, but he expected the overall yield for this year still to be average.

"The rain meant we didn't have to irrigate," Schramm said.

Schramm said that a dozen ears costs $6.95 and a picnic bag — 52 ears — is $21.

Neil Palmer, owner of Palmer's farm in Unity, said rain in April and May disrupted planting and set them off to a rocky start but they are optimistic for the coming sweet corn harvests.

"Early fields gave us poor yields; later fields should be fantastic though," Palmer said.

Because farmers usually space out how they plant corn, different fields will mature at different times. Palmer said the corn that matures later usually are their best varieties.

Palmer's Farm has been selling corn since July 9, and Palmer said he expected to start bringing in the good yields this weekend.

At Palmer's Farm, sweet corn is $6.50 for a dozen and $3.25 for a half-dozen.

Leif Greiss is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4681 or lgreiss@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @Leif_Greiss.

