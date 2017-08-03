Motorcyclist hurt in Harrison crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a crash in Natrona Heights on Thursday night, Harrison police said.

The motorcycle and a Jeep Patriot collided shortly after 9 p.m. at Freeport and Springhill roads, police said.

The man on the motorcycle had injuries to his arms and legs. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The man driving the Jeep was not hurt.

They were not identified. Police did not release any information on the circumstances of the collision.

Police could not say if the motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.