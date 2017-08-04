Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police find drugs, 5-year-old girl alone during Harrison raid
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:15 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A boyfriend apparently walked his girlfriend to a bus stop in Natrona Heights Friday morning minutes before police raided their home.

When police entered their Sheldon Park home shortly after 6 a.m., they found quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana — and a 5-year-old girl, Harrison police Chief Mike Klein said.

Police found the girl's mother, Beverly Ann Guy, 22, at her job in Harmar. Police told her they had her daughter; she came to the station, where she was arrested, Klein said.

The girl was OK, Klein said. She was handed over to her maternal grandmother.

The boyfriend, Jerel Smith, 24, has not been found. Klein said a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Klein said police from Harrison and Tarentum and the state Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement served a search warrant at the home in the 200 block of Park Avenue around 6:05 a.m.

Klein said police determined that Guy and Smith left their home before 6 a.m. He walked her to a bus stop about a half mile away along Freeport Road.

“At some point, she got on the bus and went to work in Harmar. Smith never returned to the residence,” Klein said. “We didn't see him.”

Klein said it's possible Smith took off after returning to the home and seeing the police there.

“There was a heavy police presence,” he said. “It appears he cut and run.”

Klein said Guy and Smith abandoned their responsibility to the child.

“They left a 5-year-old child alone, regardless of how long it was,” he said.

Klein said both would be charged with possession of drugs, possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

Guy was arraigned before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel and placed in the Allegheny County Jail after being unable to post $20,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 16.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

