Valley News Dispatch

Storms down trees, power lines in Tarentum, Harrison, other areas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
A tree in the front yard of a residence on Carl Avenue at Kansas Drive in Lower Burrell leans on utility lines. The tree fell during Friday afternoon's storm. Aug. 4, 2017
Courtesy of Tom Yerace
An English walnut tree estimated to be 70 feet tall came down in the back yard of a house in Braeview Heights, Lower Burrell during Friday's storm. It was one of at least three in that neighborhood that came down.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A cleanup crew cuts away a fallen tree that is tangled in power lines in the 300 block of East Seventh Avenue in Tarentum after Friday's storm. Aug. 4, 2017
William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review
Storms knocked down trees at the East 10th Avenue and Lawton Street in Tarentum on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review
Multiple trees were blown down along East 10th Avenue in Tarentum on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
This tree blocked Arnold Avenue at the Tredway Trail in the Braeburn neighborhood of Lower Burrell in the wake of Friday afternoon's storm. Aug. 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fast moving storms, some moving at 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, are knocking down trees and power in several locations.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Tarentum had reports of trees down on East Seventh Avenue, Freeport Road and the on-ramp to the Tarentum Bridge. In addition, a utility pole was snapped along Lock Street.

In Harrison, a large tree was blocking Dallas Avenue, causing police there to shut down the road and a transformer fire was reported near Duquesne Court in Springdale.

The weather service issued a severe storm watch earlier in the day and warned that more storms were possible throughout the evening as a cold front passes through the region.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, mthomas@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

