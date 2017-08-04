Butler-Freeport Trail section reopens while another closes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 4.5-mile section of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail, running from Freeport to Buffalo Township, has re-opened after a contractor installed new drainage and resurfaced the popular recreational trail.

Now another, final section of the trail is closed for resurfacing: The Monroe Road trail head to Sarver Road in Buffalo Township.

More than a mile was completed so far heading from Monroe Road north to Butler.

That section, scheduled for completion by mid-August, could be done sooner given the progress made so far and the good weather, according to John Haven, South Buffalo Township supervisor.

Trails users continue to disregard the trail's closure, according to Haven.

Besides dangers posed to cyclists or walkers going through a construction zone, their footprints can damage the trail, he added.

“Someone took their dog through after they paved by Bear Creek Road, and you can see the paw prints,” he said.