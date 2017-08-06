Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, a community reunion
Every summer, local artisans and performers transform Kittaning Riverfront Park into a quaint colonial village better known as the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival. The annual event is celebrated by an estimated 60,000 visitors along the bank of the Allegheny River over four days with more than 65 craftsmen and women selling hand-made items. Showcasing heritage arts and musical demonstrations, this year's festival features live entertainment with a working blacksmith, glassblowing demonstrations, chainsaw carving artists and special activities for kids, including pony rides, face painting and a Colonial-themed petting zoo.
In addition to the art and entertainment, food vendors provide an atmosphere of a colonial fest, filling the air with aromas of barbecue, rotisserie chicken and cinnamon roasted almonds.
Many visitors return each year to spend time with family and to see old friends. Kittanning resident Betty Cravenor celebrated her 87th birthday at the festival on Saturday and has attended the festival every year since its beginning. “I just like the people, the fun and the food,” Cravenor said.
Executive Director Jessica Coil described the festival as a community reunion that honors the area's history and heritage. “My favorite thing about the festival is how it really brings people together,” she said, “it's just so nice to see people reconnecting.”