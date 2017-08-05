Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Crews working to restore power to New Kensington, Lower Burrell
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

West Penn Power crews are continuing to restore power to customers affected by outages brought about by quick, powerful thunderstorms that struck several Alle-Kiski Valley communities Friday afternoon.

Storm damages were reported “everywhere” in Armstrong County and parts of nearby counties and communities such as Freeport, Saxonburg, New Kensington, Arnold, Allegheny Township, Upper Burrell, Tarentum, Harrison, Frazer and West Deer.

Todd Meyers, a spokesman with West Penn Power, said about 30,000 customers lost power in Friday's storms. About 29,000 customers have had their power restored.

Meyers said New Kensington, Lower Burrell and Butler were among the most hard-hit areas. He said there were several reports of trees into lines and wires down.

Meyers said crews are concentrating their efforts on those areas and power should be restored before 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We've had a lot of extra crews out that are working, but it is just the sheer amount of damage and the widespread nature of it,” Meyers said. “They should be back on here sometime (this) afternoon into the evening.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

