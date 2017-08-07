Deer Lakes expanding Chromebook program, schedules training nights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School District is expanding its one-to-one technology program.

After a test of the Google Chromebook program at the district's middle school last year, the program is being expanded to all middle school students in the coming school year, district spokesman Jim Cromie said.

A Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google's Chrome operating system.

To prepare for it, the district has scheduled training nights for students and their families this week and next. They are being held Wednesday for eighth grade, Thursday for seventh grade, and Aug. 16 for sixth grade.

Each session starts at 6 p.m. at the middle school gym.

Cromie said the sessions will cover information including the district's expectations, as well as information about an optional but recommended insurance program for the devices that costs $30, with a discount for families with more than one child.

The insurance covers any accidental damage to the screen, keyboard or charger not covered by the manufacturer's one-year warranty, according to the district.

At least one more session will be held during the first week in September, Cromie said.

Cromie said the district will test the program at the high school in the 2017-18 school year, among five teachers who all teach different subjects. It could be expanded to the entire high school for the 2018-19 school year.

For information on the middle school program, contact middle school Principal David Campos at dcampos@dlsd.k12.pa.us , or technology director Daniel Lauletta at dlauletta@dlsd.k12.pa.us .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.