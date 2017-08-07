Contractor arrested for bilking Lower Burrell couple, others

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 58-year-old Florida man is accused of taking about $175,000 for home remodeling work he didn't do in Lower Burrell and four sites in Allegheny County.

After looking for him for more than a year, Lower Burrell police found Robert E. Verner, in Kissimmee, Fla.

He was in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Verner is accused of taking about $54,000 from a Princeton Street, Lower Burrell, couple, but not completing the work in 2015.

Investigating officers found code violations and took photos. Officials concluded the work that had been done wasn't structurally sound.

According to an affidavit, Verner also is accused of getting about:

• $90,000 from a Forest Hills couple to put an addition on their home.

• $55,000 from a Bethel Park couple for an addition to their residence.

• $20,000 from a Ross man to put siding on a dormer and do some slate and copper work on a roof.

• $10,000 from a Whitehall Borough resident to put a roof on a back porch.

The agreed-upon work allegedly wasn't done in any of the cases and Verner didn't give refunds, police said.

Threatened with civil action in one case, Verner allegedly told one customer, “Sue me. I have nothing.”

When arrested, Verner told Lower Burrell police that he was working as a foremen for a Kissimee company.

Verner is facing multiple counts of theft by deception, failing to make required disposition of funds, deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud.

