Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Contractor arrested for bilking Lower Burrell couple, others
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison
Robert Verner

Updated 28 minutes ago

A 58-year-old Florida man is accused of taking about $175,000 for home remodeling work he didn't do in Lower Burrell and four sites in Allegheny County.

After looking for him for more than a year, Lower Burrell police found Robert E. Verner, in Kissimmee, Fla.

He was in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Verner is accused of taking about $54,000 from a Princeton Street, Lower Burrell, couple, but not completing the work in 2015.

Investigating officers found code violations and took photos. Officials concluded the work that had been done wasn't structurally sound.

According to an affidavit, Verner also is accused of getting about:

• $90,000 from a Forest Hills couple to put an addition on their home.

• $55,000 from a Bethel Park couple for an addition to their residence.

• $20,000 from a Ross man to put siding on a dormer and do some slate and copper work on a roof.

• $10,000 from a Whitehall Borough resident to put a roof on a back porch.

The agreed-upon work allegedly wasn't done in any of the cases and Verner didn't give refunds, police said.

Threatened with civil action in one case, Verner allegedly told one customer, “Sue me. I have nothing.”

When arrested, Verner told Lower Burrell police that he was working as a foremen for a Kissimee company.

Verner is facing multiple counts of theft by deception, failing to make required disposition of funds, deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.