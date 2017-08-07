Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Work to repair mid-size Harrison sinkhole completed

Leif Greiss | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:36 p.m.
Leif Greiss | Tribune-Review
State Pipe Services employees mop up after repairing a sinkhole on Carlisle Street in Harrison. The sinkhole developed July 21 as result of a storm drain collapse. Monday, April 7, 2017

With fresh-laid topsoil, grass seed and straw, the front yard of one Harrison property looks more like the site of a landscaping project than the recent site of a mid-size sinkhole.

State Pipe Services, of Cranberry, was contracted by Harrison Township to make emergency repairs on a collapsed storm sewer pipe that caused the hole on the Carlisle Street property.

Randy Martinka, Harrison superintendent of public works, said the hole was reported by the property's owner July 21, and State Pipe started work the same day.

About 150 feet of new, polyethylene pipe was installed, and a manhole was added for access to the storm drain.

Work was completed Monday.

Martinka said rain last week gave the new pipe its first test.

“There was that heavy storm on Friday, and everything was flowing perfectly,” Martinka said. “If anything was not working correctly, that kind of rain would have revealed it.”

Martinka said the township would be paying attention to the site of the new pipe as it settled.

The corrugated steel storm drain pipe under the property rusted, collapsed and caused the sinkhole. It was added as an extension to a township storm drain in the 1970s by a previous owner of the property, not by the township, he said.

There was no structural damage to the home, township Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

Because the repairs were an emergency job, there is no readily available estimate of the charges for the repair, Martinka said.

He said the township would probably receive a bill sometime next week.

Leif Greiss is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4681, lgreiss@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Leif_Greiss.

