Junior firefighter and woman from Tarentum ID'd as Plum crash victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Summit Hose Company junior firefighter from Tarentum was one of two people killed in a head-on collision between a car and an SUV along Golden Mile Highway in Plum Sunday night, officials said.

Michael C. Zier, 17, of Tarentum, was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office early Monday morning. The medical examiner's office identified the other victim as Beth Ann Beveridge, 43, of Tarentum.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. along Route 286, also known as Golden Mile Highway, near its intersection with Kane Road, Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said.

Armstrong said a car traveling southbound along the highway crossed the center line and struck an SUV headed north.

The car had one occupant, a male driver, Armstrong said. The SUV was carrying three people — one of whom was Zier. Zier had been sitting in the backseat while Beveridge and her daughter, whose name has not been released, were sitting in the front.

Armstrong did not know the women's relationship to Zier.

Armstrong said Beveridge died at the scene and Zier died at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

He said Beveridge's daughter, 19, and the driver of the car, 25, also were taken to Forbes Hospital. He did not know the severity of their injuries.

There are no indications that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, Armstrong said. He said distracted driving possibly played a role, but declined to elaborate.

"That will have to be investigated further," he said.

The incident is being investigated by Allegheny County police. A county police official was not immediately available for comment early Monday afternoon.

Summit Hose, a Tarentum volunteer fire company, posted an emotional status to its Facebook page Monday morning.

"Mikey was our Jr. Captain and a member of the department for 3 years," the post said in part. "He was a great person with a big heart and a great smile, always (there) with a helping hand. Mikey you will NEVER be forgotten. Heaven truly gained an (angel). Words cannot describe how we all feel right now. God bless you and your family through this extremely tough time. Rest easy brother and watch down on us all when that whistle blows."

Friends also were posting their shock and condolences via Facebook pages after hearing of the accident.

And surrounding fire companies, too, extened their sympathies to Zier's family and to Summit Hose.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.