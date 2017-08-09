Vandergrift isn't giving up on paving plans
Vandergrift Council hasn't given up on paving several streets this year.
The borough was turned down for a federal Community Development Block Grant. Officials said that's first time that's happened in 10 years.
Westmoreland County, which distributes the funds, said a $1.8 million federal cutback on funds took place this year.
Now, Vandergrift is seeking a $118,000 state multi-modal grant to pave Washington and Columbia avenues, along with the upper portion of Grant Avenue in the business district. The borough's matching contribution would be almost $51,000.
Westmoreland County planning officials told the borough to apply for next year's round of CDBG grants.
Vandergrift is hoping to acquire enough money to solve erosion and sediment problems on Alabama Avenue that stems from stormwater flow on Georgia Avenue.
Also, Vandergrift hopes to fix the railroad tie wall on Ninth Avenue that's deteriorating.
George Guido is a freelance writer.