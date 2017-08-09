Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift isn't giving up on paving plans

George Guido | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Vandergrift Council hasn't given up on paving several streets this year.

The borough was turned down for a federal Community Development Block Grant. Officials said that's first time that's happened in 10 years.

Westmoreland County, which distributes the funds, said a $1.8 million federal cutback on funds took place this year.

Now, Vandergrift is seeking a $118,000 state multi-modal grant to pave Washington and Columbia avenues, along with the upper portion of Grant Avenue in the business district. The borough's matching contribution would be almost $51,000.

Westmoreland County planning officials told the borough to apply for next year's round of CDBG grants.

Vandergrift is hoping to acquire enough money to solve erosion and sediment problems on Alabama Avenue that stems from stormwater flow on Georgia Avenue.

Also, Vandergrift hopes to fix the railroad tie wall on Ninth Avenue that's deteriorating.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.