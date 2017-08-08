Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Frazer tire fire caused $200K in damages
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Tires burn at Hloznik Auto Salvage on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Updated 40 minutes ago

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office continues to look into the circumstances surrounding a tire fire that ignited in a Frazer auto salvage yard over the weekend.

The blaze at Hloznik Auto Salvage caused an estimated $200,000 in damages and injured six firefighters, officials said. It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday as an unknown type of fire in the junkyard.

More than 100 firefighters from a number of Alle-Kiski Valley communities battled the blaze for roughly seven hours. Foam trailers were also brought in to help squelch the fire.

Six firefighters suffered injuries, but were expected to be OK. No civilians were hurt.

Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matthew Brown said salvage yard employees were getting ready to work on tearing apart scrap vehicles when the fire broke out. He said the employees tried to put it out, but it quickly spread to nearby tires and a building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Brown said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

