Springdale considering 1-hour parking limit on Pittsburgh Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Note: The public can review the proposed ordinance that would impose the one-hour parking limit at the borough office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

What: Consider placing a one-hour parking limit in certain areas of Pittsburgh Street

Springdale officials are again considering parking restrictions on Pittsburgh Street.

Earlier this year, the borough prohibited parking on the northern side of the street between James and Orchard streets.

The intent was to widen the traffic corridor to reduce accidents, including instances of cars having their side mirrors knocked off.

That proved unpopular with business owners and residents. Parking later was restored to both sides of the street.

The borough is now considering placing a one-hour parking limit along certain areas of Pittsburgh Street.

There are signs giving notice of a two-hour parking limit, but borough officials have said it's not enforceable. Business owners have complained about residents and commuters parking on the street all day.

There are no parking meters on Pittsburgh Street.

Councilman Mike Ziencik said the business owners' complaint is valid.

Parking on the street all day “is not fair to the business owners,” he said. “I can see where they're coming from.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.