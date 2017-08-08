Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale considering 1-hour parking limit on Pittsburgh Street
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
A cement truck rolls through Pittsburgh Street in the heart of the Springdale business district on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Now, Springdale Council is considering limiting parking on parts of the street to one hour, after removing parking from one side proved to be unpopular.

Springdale officials are again considering parking restrictions on Pittsburgh Street.

Earlier this year, the borough prohibited parking on the northern side of the street between James and Orchard streets.

The intent was to widen the traffic corridor to reduce accidents, including instances of cars having their side mirrors knocked off.

That proved unpopular with business owners and residents. Parking later was restored to both sides of the street.

The borough is now considering placing a one-hour parking limit along certain areas of Pittsburgh Street.

There are signs giving notice of a two-hour parking limit, but borough officials have said it's not enforceable. Business owners have complained about residents and commuters parking on the street all day.

There are no parking meters on Pittsburgh Street.

Councilman Mike Ziencik said the business owners' complaint is valid.

Parking on the street all day “is not fair to the business owners,” he said. “I can see where they're coming from.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

