Former Leechburg contractor pleads guilty to fraud, could be freed to repay $106k

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A home improvement contractor formerly of Leechburg is agreeing to plead guilty to ripping off his customers in exchange for a jail sentence of time served so he can begin paying more than $100,000 in restitution and support his family.

Robert E. Verner, 58, now of Kissimmee, Fla., was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges he accepted money but didn't do work on houses in Lower Burrell and in four Allegheny County communities in 2014 and 2015.

But because he only requested a public defender on Monday, a defense attorney didn't appear on his behalf Tuesday. It normally takes at least a week for a public defender to be scheduled.

As a result, Verner voluntarily listened to a tentative plea offer from Lower Burrell police and Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan.

The discussion happened in open court in front of District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

After the discussion, Verner was asked if he wanted to tentatively accept the plea bargain. “Yes, your honor,” he said.

To take the first step, Verner waived to court multiple counts of theft by deception, failing to make required disposition of funds, deceptive business practices, and home improvement fraud.

That is clearing the way for him to accept an expedited plea that could place Verner and his public defender before a county judge to approve the agreement in a few weeks, Flanigan said.

The proposed deal calls for Verner to plead guilty, to be sentenced to time served in the county jail, and sign off on a schedule to repay $106,000 to the homeowners while allowing him to get a job in Florida.

In arrest papers, police accused Verner of stealing about $229,000 in 2014 and 2015.

However, on Tuesday, Lower Burrell police Lt. Scott Cardenas Cardenas said the Forest Hills family that had hired Verner to build an addition at their home asked police by Tuesday to drop their claim to recover about $90,000.

The revised $106,000 restitution also takes in account money in material and supplies left at the homes, police said.

Verner is to pay the money to Westmoreland County Court officials, who will then disburse it to homeowners in Lower Burrell, Bethel Park, Ross and Whitehall.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.