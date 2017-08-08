Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Silent Deer Lakes teachers make sure mass presence speaks volumes
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes School District teachers fill the library at the district's high school for a school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Teachers union President Kevin Cochran (left) said it was a show of solidarity after their contract expired at the end of June.

Updated 1 hour ago

Deer Lakes teachers staged a show of silent solidarity before the district's school board Tuesday evening, following the expiration of their contract ahead of the start of the new school year.

They filled the high school library, where the school board did little more than review the agenda for its voting meeting next week.

The last contract between the district and the Deer Lakes Education Association ran out at the end of June. It had taken more than a year and the threat of a strike to reach.

Students are scheduled to return to classes in a little more than two weeks, on Aug. 24.

Teachers association President Kevin Cochran said teachers wouldn't address the board during the meeting, and they did not.

No one spoke during the public comment period.

“We're just here to show solidarity and to move the process forward,” he said.

The district and union have been in contract talks since January.

Cochran said there has not been any action by the union to authorize a strike.

Asked whether teachers would be there for the start of the school year, he said, “Most likely, yes.”

The school board did not address the teachers or the contract situation during the meeting.

After the meeting, school board President Clara Salvi said she's hopeful for a settlement. She said there's “not very much left on the table” but would not specify what issues remain.

“We have another session scheduled for Monday,” she said. “We're working very hard to reach a settlement.”

The previous contract was approved in November 2014, following the expiration of the prior agreement in June 2013.

Teachers worked the 2013-14 school year without a current labor agreement. Before starting a second school year, 2014-15, that way, the union had threatened to strike in January 2015 if an agreement was not reached by Christmas.

Under the last agreement, teachers' salaries were to increase by an average of 3.3 percent through June 2017. They did not receive any salary increase for the retroactive 2013-14 school year.

By the end of the contract, starting salaries were to increase to just under $45,400 for teachers with bachelor's degrees, and $46,100 for those with master's degrees. Top scale salaries were to be up to $93,400 and $95,400, respectively.

The union agreed to a gradual increase in educators' health care payments, from 5 percent in the first year of the contract up to 8 percent in the final year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Deer Lakes teacher's contract approved
Deer Lakes teachers who wanted a contract for Christmas instead have one in time for Thanksgiving. The school board voted 8-0 Monday to approve a new ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.