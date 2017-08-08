Silent Deer Lakes teachers make sure mass presence speaks volumes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer Lakes teachers staged a show of silent solidarity before the district's school board Tuesday evening, following the expiration of their contract ahead of the start of the new school year.

They filled the high school library, where the school board did little more than review the agenda for its voting meeting next week.

The last contract between the district and the Deer Lakes Education Association ran out at the end of June. It had taken more than a year and the threat of a strike to reach.

Students are scheduled to return to classes in a little more than two weeks, on Aug. 24.

Teachers association President Kevin Cochran said teachers wouldn't address the board during the meeting, and they did not.

No one spoke during the public comment period.

“We're just here to show solidarity and to move the process forward,” he said.

The district and union have been in contract talks since January.

Cochran said there has not been any action by the union to authorize a strike.

Asked whether teachers would be there for the start of the school year, he said, “Most likely, yes.”

The school board did not address the teachers or the contract situation during the meeting.

After the meeting, school board President Clara Salvi said she's hopeful for a settlement. She said there's “not very much left on the table” but would not specify what issues remain.

“We have another session scheduled for Monday,” she said. “We're working very hard to reach a settlement.”

The previous contract was approved in November 2014, following the expiration of the prior agreement in June 2013.

Teachers worked the 2013-14 school year without a current labor agreement. Before starting a second school year, 2014-15, that way, the union had threatened to strike in January 2015 if an agreement was not reached by Christmas.

Under the last agreement, teachers' salaries were to increase by an average of 3.3 percent through June 2017. They did not receive any salary increase for the retroactive 2013-14 school year.

By the end of the contract, starting salaries were to increase to just under $45,400 for teachers with bachelor's degrees, and $46,100 for those with master's degrees. Top scale salaries were to be up to $93,400 and $95,400, respectively.

The union agreed to a gradual increase in educators' health care payments, from 5 percent in the first year of the contract up to 8 percent in the final year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.