Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

School year looms for 2 A-K Valley districts lacking teachers contracts
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Most school districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley will not have to negotiate new contracts with their teachers unions until the end of the decade.

But a failure to reach an agreement on the teachers contract at the Deer Lakes School District before the last agreement expired in June means teachers there may start the school year without a contract.

They aren't the only district working to iron out the details of faculty compensation, though most schools won't have to worry about negotiations for another couple of years.

Teachers in the New Kensington-Arnold School District have been working on a contract since January, according to district officials.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of this month, but so far the union hasn't reached an agreement with the district. School is slated to start Aug. 24.

“We're still currently in open negotiations with the bargaining unit,” Superintendent John Pallone said.

Allegheny Valley School District, where teachers went without a contract for nearly three years, from 2009 to 2012, would have been negotiating a new agreement this year had the district and the Allegheny Valley Education Association not opted to begin negotiations early.

Those negotiations, according to district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak began last summer and concluded with an agreement that will expire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Zastawniak said that despite the dispute left the teachers without a contract for years, negotiations since then have gone “very smooth. Most times the issues are worked through in a relatively cooperative manner.”

Teachers will get an average annual pay increase of 3.1 percent under the contract, which runs through June 30, 2022.

The Burrell School Board and the union representing district teachers approved a new deal ahead of their contract expiration deadline last May. The two sides ratified a five-year agreement that will provide teachers with average annual pay raises of 3.2 percent through the 2020-21 school year, according to Superintendent Shannon Wagner.

Ian Magness, superintendent of the Freeport Area School District, said that “there is labor peace in the district.

“We have good relationships with our teachers and we're in good shape as far as contracts go,” he said.

The district teachers contract expires in mid-2020.

Bonnie Berzonski, spokeswoman for Fox Chapel Area School District, said the district approved a contract extension with the Fox Chapel Educators Association on May 8 that will see the district through to mid-2022.

Contract negotiations for Highlands School District teachers took more than a year after their agreement expired in June 2015, and not before the teachers held a strike.

The contract that ultimately followed will not expire until mid-2020.

The superintendents for Kiski Area and Leechburg Area school districts both report their contracts will also run through mid-2020.

Riverview School District will begin negotiations at the start of next year for a contract that is set to expire next June, according to district officials.

Apollo-Ridge School District will also begin contract negotiations next year, according to Superintendent Matt Curci.

Plum School District did not return a request for comment on the state of their teacher contracts.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.