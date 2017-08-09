Bishop's anti-drug message to visit New Kensington Thursday night

Greensburg Diocese Bishop Edward C. Malesic will be in New Kensington Thursday night at Mary Queen of Apostles School's Greenwald site for the sixth of this summer's seven diocesan drug education and prayer service events.

The educational session will be held in the school cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m., and the bishop will lead a prayer service afterward.

In a pastoral letter last month Malesic called on priests, parishioners and parishes in the four-county diocese to increase work to bring “life and hope” to people suffering from addiction to heroin and opioid painkillers.

The letter said, in part, “We need to show every person who is addicted to opioids that there is help and there is hope. We need to get the message out to every corner of our Diocese that those with an opioid addiction need not fear coming forward and seeking help; they need to know that we will not judge them, that we will not condemn them and that, above all, we care for them. We need to let every parent, child, sibling, friend or coworker struggling with the effects of dealing with an addicted person know that they are not alone.”

Malesic said Catholic Charities will continue to offer counseling, education, and referrals for addicts and their families. It can be reached at 724-837-1840 or online at www.ccpgh.org.

The program will conclude with a reception.

