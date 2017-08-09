Funeral plans announced for Tarentum youth killed in car crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Funeral and viewing arrangements have been set for a Tarentum junior firefighter who died in a two vehicle crash in Plum Sunday night.

Visitation for Michael C."Mikey" Zier II, 17, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Duster Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be held both Friday and Saturday.

The crash took place on Route 286, also known as Golden Mile Highway, shortly before 10 p.m. Zier had been riding in an SUV with his girlfriend and her mother, Beth Ann Beveridge, when a car crossed the center line and struck their vehicle head-on, police said.

Beveridge, 43, of Tarentum, died at the scene. Her 19-year-old daughter, whose name has not been released, survived and was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office on Wednesday determined Zier died from blunt force trauma to the head and ruled his death an accident.

A GoFundMe account created Monday to help pay for Zier's funeral expenses had nearly reached its $5,000 goal by early Wednesday afternoon. Well-wishers, including his mother, left heartfelt posts.

"Mikey loved being a part of the Summit Hose Company Engine 282 where was a Jr. Captain," the page reads, in part. "He was a rising senior in the Highlands School District and he actively participated in the Allegheny Valley Young Life Christian group. We are raising funds to pay for Mikey's funeral/memorial expenses and anything raised above and beyond our goal will be donated to the Summit Hose Company in his memory. Rest In Peace, Mikey Zier and thank you for an amazing 17 years."

Summit Hose, a Tarentum volunteer fire company, will hold services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Details are listed on the company's Facebook page.

Another service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge.

Allegheny County Police, who are investigating the crash, said the driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was at fault. They said the District Attorney's office will determine if any charges will be filed.

There were no updates into the investigation Wednesday.

Zier is survived by his parents Michael C. Zier and Linda S. Garritano; sisters Natalie Garritano, Courtney Garritano, Ashley Sipes and Catherine Zier; grandparents Paul and Dorothy Stopchuck; grandfather Clarence Zier, and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Margaret Zier.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Summit Hose at 321 West 7th Ave, Tarentum, PA 15084 or 724-224-2555.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.