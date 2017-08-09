Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Funeral plans announced for Tarentum youth killed in car crash
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
Michael Zier

Updated 3 hours ago

Funeral and viewing arrangements have been set for a Tarentum junior firefighter who died in a two vehicle crash in Plum Sunday night.

Visitation for Michael C."Mikey" Zier II, 17, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Duster Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be held both Friday and Saturday.

The crash took place on Route 286, also known as Golden Mile Highway, shortly before 10 p.m. Zier had been riding in an SUV with his girlfriend and her mother, Beth Ann Beveridge, when a car crossed the center line and struck their vehicle head-on, police said.

Beveridge, 43, of Tarentum, died at the scene. Her 19-year-old daughter, whose name has not been released, survived and was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office on Wednesday determined Zier died from blunt force trauma to the head and ruled his death an accident.

A GoFundMe account created Monday to help pay for Zier's funeral expenses had nearly reached its $5,000 goal by early Wednesday afternoon. Well-wishers, including his mother, left heartfelt posts.

"Mikey loved being a part of the Summit Hose Company Engine 282 where was a Jr. Captain," the page reads, in part. "He was a rising senior in the Highlands School District and he actively participated in the Allegheny Valley Young Life Christian group. We are raising funds to pay for Mikey's funeral/memorial expenses and anything raised above and beyond our goal will be donated to the Summit Hose Company in his memory. Rest In Peace, Mikey Zier and thank you for an amazing 17 years."

Summit Hose, a Tarentum volunteer fire company, will hold services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Details are listed on the company's Facebook page.

Another service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge.

Allegheny County Police, who are investigating the crash, said the driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was at fault. They said the District Attorney's office will determine if any charges will be filed.

There were no updates into the investigation Wednesday.

Zier is survived by his parents Michael C. Zier and Linda S. Garritano; sisters Natalie Garritano, Courtney Garritano, Ashley Sipes and Catherine Zier; grandparents Paul and Dorothy Stopchuck; grandfather Clarence Zier, and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Margaret Zier.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Summit Hose at 321 West 7th Ave, Tarentum, PA 15084 or 724-224-2555.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.