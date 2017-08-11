Sheldon Park in Harrison shares with public what it has to offer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elaine Dillman was in full dingo mode during Sheldon Park's annual Community Day on Friday.

Dillman and 17 children were re-enacting the book “Wombat Stew” by Marcia Vaughan. It tells the story of a dingo that captures a wombat to eat but is tricked by the wombat's animal friends into instead making a stew of oddities.

At the end of the story, the dingo eats the stew and gets sick. He then runs off, and the wombat is saved.

Using a black wolf puppet as the dingo, Dillman approached a girl sitting in front of a silver pot of supposed stew.

“You have to taste it,” the kids all chorused.

“Oh well, that's probably a good idea,” Dillman said in a gruff voice, moving the puppet's mouth. “I'll taste it just to be sure.”

Dillman let out a slurping sound before she groaned: “I've been poisoned; you've tricked me!”

“Wombat Stew!” she and the children said after Dillman pulled the puppet off her hand and tucked it away. “Munchy, crunchy, oh so lunchie: Wombat Stew!”

The performance was part of Sheldon Park's 29th annual Community Day event, which is thrown by the Sheldon Park residents' council.

Council president Sydney Hayden said the event is meant to bring people together.

“We bring other communities together and let them know what we have in our community,” she said. “We network outside our community, too, bringing other agencies in so we can help out our residents.”

Residents at Community Day were able to listen to guest speakers, have their faces painted, play in a bounce house, watch an exotic animal show and listen to a DJ.

Attendees had the opportunity to speak with some of the council's partner agencies. A few of them are the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which operates Sheldon Park; Gateway Health; Pennsylvania Health and Wellness; and the Highlands School District.

Partnerships aid Sheldon Park

In addition to helping with after-school, recreational and mentoring programs at the Deborah D. Booker Community Center and Lloyd D. Hayden Center, the partnerships have helped pay for additions to the complex, Hayden said.

“Our guest speakers that come every year, they're very supportive of what we do,” Hayden said. “They help us by bringing programs into our community.”

The Hayden Center has a new reading room, established in collaboration with Gateway Health.

Pennsylvania Health and Wellness donated $10,000 to help the complex build a community garden. That will be happening next year, Hayden said.

Dillman, the program coordinator for the Booker Center, said the “Wombat Stew” performance was a testament to the complex's mission to help children succeed at reading. She tries to be as entertaining as possible when she reads with children, involving them and using props to capture their attention.

“Kids need to see your excitement; they need you to be involved in what you expect them to do,” Dillman said. “If they see you reading a book and you're making it entertaining, then they start thinking more about it.”

Reading room: Unique in county housing

Beverly Moore, deputy director of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, said the new reading room is the only one of its kind in a housing authority complex.

She said the children at Sheldon Park were so enthusiastic about reading that the authority decided to convert an old storage room into the reading area.

The room has bookshelves, books, a table and beanbag chairs, all of which were donated by Gateway. Gateway will also be reimbursing the authority for the rehab costs.

First-time attendee Donna Miller, 41, said the event is a great way for the neighborhood to get together. She moved to the complex with her daughter, Haleigh, 6, about a month ago.

“It's exciting,” she said.

Mariah Moore, 22, was also a first-time visitor. She brought her daughter, Mylayah, who is almost 2.

Moore liked that she was able to meet new people.

“I think it's a really nice thing, what they're doing for the kids and the community,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.