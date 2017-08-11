Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Sheldon Park in Harrison shares with public what it has to offer
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Beverly Moore, Allegheny County Housing Authority deputy director, speaks during Sheldon Park Community Day at the Lloyd D. Hayden Center on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Akara Hogan, 9, enjoys getting her face painted during Sheldon Park Community Day on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Sheldon Park resident Kahlif Miller, 8, gets some pointers on how to flex a muscle by Kaison Branch, 19, during Sheldon Park Community Day at the Lloyd D. Hayden Center on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Residents gather at the Lloyd Hayden building during the Sheldon Parks Days.Friday August 11, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Elaine Dillman was in full dingo mode during Sheldon Park's annual Community Day on Friday.

Dillman and 17 children were re-enacting the book “Wombat Stew” by Marcia Vaughan. It tells the story of a dingo that captures a wombat to eat but is tricked by the wombat's animal friends into instead making a stew of oddities.

At the end of the story, the dingo eats the stew and gets sick. He then runs off, and the wombat is saved.

Using a black wolf puppet as the dingo, Dillman approached a girl sitting in front of a silver pot of supposed stew.

“You have to taste it,” the kids all chorused.

“Oh well, that's probably a good idea,” Dillman said in a gruff voice, moving the puppet's mouth. “I'll taste it just to be sure.”

Dillman let out a slurping sound before she groaned: “I've been poisoned; you've tricked me!”

“Wombat Stew!” she and the children said after Dillman pulled the puppet off her hand and tucked it away. “Munchy, crunchy, oh so lunchie: Wombat Stew!”

The performance was part of Sheldon Park's 29th annual Community Day event, which is thrown by the Sheldon Park residents' council.

Council president Sydney Hayden said the event is meant to bring people together.

“We bring other communities together and let them know what we have in our community,” she said. “We network outside our community, too, bringing other agencies in so we can help out our residents.”

Residents at Community Day were able to listen to guest speakers, have their faces painted, play in a bounce house, watch an exotic animal show and listen to a DJ.

Attendees had the opportunity to speak with some of the council's partner agencies. A few of them are the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which operates Sheldon Park; Gateway Health; Pennsylvania Health and Wellness; and the Highlands School District.

Partnerships aid Sheldon Park

In addition to helping with after-school, recreational and mentoring programs at the Deborah D. Booker Community Center and Lloyd D. Hayden Center, the partnerships have helped pay for additions to the complex, Hayden said.

“Our guest speakers that come every year, they're very supportive of what we do,” Hayden said. “They help us by bringing programs into our community.”

The Hayden Center has a new reading room, established in collaboration with Gateway Health.

Pennsylvania Health and Wellness donated $10,000 to help the complex build a community garden. That will be happening next year, Hayden said.

Dillman, the program coordinator for the Booker Center, said the “Wombat Stew” performance was a testament to the complex's mission to help children succeed at reading. She tries to be as entertaining as possible when she reads with children, involving them and using props to capture their attention.

“Kids need to see your excitement; they need you to be involved in what you expect them to do,” Dillman said. “If they see you reading a book and you're making it entertaining, then they start thinking more about it.”

Reading room: Unique in county housing

Beverly Moore, deputy director of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, said the new reading room is the only one of its kind in a housing authority complex.

She said the children at Sheldon Park were so enthusiastic about reading that the authority decided to convert an old storage room into the reading area.

The room has bookshelves, books, a table and beanbag chairs, all of which were donated by Gateway. Gateway will also be reimbursing the authority for the rehab costs.

First-time attendee Donna Miller, 41, said the event is a great way for the neighborhood to get together. She moved to the complex with her daughter, Haleigh, 6, about a month ago.

“It's exciting,” she said.

Mariah Moore, 22, was also a first-time visitor. She brought her daughter, Mylayah, who is almost 2.

Moore liked that she was able to meet new people.

“I think it's a really nice thing, what they're doing for the kids and the community,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.