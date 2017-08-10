24-hour fitness club to be first tenant of new Cheswick Plaza building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny Township fitness club expanding to a second location will be the first tenant of a new building at Cheswick Plaza.

Anytime Fitness will occupy a little more than 5,000 square feet of the 10,500-square-foot building, developer Brian Clark said.

The single-story, glass and masonry structure will be built where a former flea market once stood. Construction is expected to begin in a couple of weeks, and Clark said he hopes to have it ready for occupancy by Christmas.

A new sign is up at the shopping plaza, and Clark said the parking lot will be resurfaced.

Clark could not say how many more tenants the new building might hold.

“We have ongoing negotiations in progress,” he said. “We're confident we'll be able to fill the building relatively quickly.

“We've been at this for a while. Now that we're underway, we'll wrap up those last couple of leases quickly,” he said.

Clark said focus will then turn to the other side of the plaza and bringing in the business many area residents say they want and need — a grocery store.

“We are still marketing to various grocers for a new building on the site of the Ches-A-Rena,” he said. “That work continues.”

While a decision has not been made yet, Clark said if a grocer is secured then the arena building would likely be demolished to make way for the new store. The arena building is difficult to work with and “nearly impossible to renovate,” he said.

The building's current tenants would be relocated within the plaza, he said.

With Aldi locating at the Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, Clark said it's unlikely the chain would also place a store in Cheswick.

“They're not the only grocer in town,” he said. “There are more people going into the business every day. We're going to keep marketing the site. We think it has great potential for a grocery store. We'll take what comes our way.”

Matt McCool and his wife, Sandra, of Buffalo Township have owned Anytime Fitness in Allegheny Township's Hyde Park Plaza for a year, he said. The business has been there for three years, and has about 900 members.

McCool described his 24-hour fitness facility as member-focused and goal-oriented.

“We really try to motivate and encourage all of our members to establish goals. We work to help them meet their goals,” he said. “We're in constant contact with our members to ensure that they always have somebody in their corner.”

McCool, who works in cyber security for PNC Bank, said he and his wife, a physical therapist, want to be part of the revitalization of Cheswick.

“We thought Cheswick would be a really good fit,” he said. “These folks seem to be very similar to the demographic we work with. It's our kind of people and our kind of community. We like the idea of being part of this revitalization.”

McCool described his business as community oriented and focused.

This weekend, Anytime Fitness will be holding a “lift-a-thon” fundraiser at its Allegheny Township location to benefit injured Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold and his family.

“We become active partners in the community, which is our intent in Cheswick as well,” McCool said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.