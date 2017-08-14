Former Trib photographer becomes chief of staff for GOP state lawmaker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After decades working behind the lens of a camera, a former Tribune-Review photographer has stepped out of retirement and into politics.

Eric Felack, 62, of New Kensington, formerly the award winning chief photographer at the Valley News Dispatch, has accepted a position in state government as chief of staff to state Rep. Eli Evankovich, a Republican representing parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

According to Felack, after he retired from the newspaper business, he found himself looking for a place to turn his attention.

“I went from working seven days a week down to zero,” Felack said. “As you can imagine, this is not conducive to being productive.”

Long a familiar face to both Alle-Kiski Valley politicians and sports families, Felack said that moving from the news industry to the political realm has come as a natural fit for someone so used to working with the public.

But he doesn't expect the transition to be without its difficulties.

“I reached out to business owners and political leaders looking for a new challenge,” Felack said. “Learning the inner workings of state government is a real challenge. State government can be daunting.”

Felack worked as a news photographer for 37 years. In that time, he said he came to know most every political leader in Evankovich's district, the 54th.

“One of the biggest advantages I have is that I know the political leaders in the Alle-Kiski Valley,” he said. “When I walk into their offices, I already know them. I'm not starting from ground zero with these people.”

According to Evankovich, that's part of the reason Felack got the job, but only part.

“I knew right away that this was a man with integrity that was going to work hard for my constituents,” Evankovich said.

Evankovitch described Felack as “a great man.”

According to Felack, the new job offers him a unique opportunity that being in the media never afforded him: the ability to effect real change.

“For 37 years I covered people's problems,” he said. “Now I can help people to solve their problems.”

Felack said that he can't comment on exactly what plans Evankovich has in the year and a half that he has left in office, but that for now the lawmaker will be focused on figuring the best way out of the state's budget woes.

“The big story now is solving the state budget,” Felack said. “He's got a lot of meetings involved in looking at that.”

Evankovitch announced in December that he does not intend to seek re-election to a fifth term in 2018.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.