Valley News Dispatch

Bids to renovate Cheswick park restroom come in high
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cheswick and the Allegheny Valley School District plan to renovate this restroom at the borough's MacLean Avenue park, photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, but bids came in higher than expected.

Updated 2 hours ago

Cheswick and the Allegheny Valley School District are going to have to decide how much they want to spend to fix a bathroom.

Bids to renovate the restroom building at the borough's MacLean Avenue park came in higher than expected, borough Secretary Andy Bock said.

“I had a bad feeling it was going to end up high,” he said. “We did end up high.”

Bock said the borough and school district were prepared to spend about $30,000 on the project, split evenly between them.

Four companies submitted bids, ranging from $44,000 to $78,400.

Bock said he plans to meet with Allegheny Valley officials on Monday to see what they want to do.

The school district uses the tennis courts at the park, and has placed a portable bathroom there.

While the restroom is out of commission, Bock said the building itself is sound.

The borough had sought separate bids for the restroom building's roof and sidewalk concrete work.

Roof bids ranged from $6,800 to $19,400; the cement work ranged from $2,300 to $3,220, Bock said.

While Cheswick Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Bock said it's unlikely anything will be ready by then for the council to act upon.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

