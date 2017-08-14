Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township asks DEP to help after part of Butler-Freeport Community Trail closes again

George Guido | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Buffalo Township officials hope to soon rectify what has become the summer of bad luck for the Butler-Freeport Community Trail.

An area of the recreational trail between Monroe and Bear Creek roads caved in due to torrential rains two weeks ago.

The area had just been paved last week, but now the area is closed again to the public.

Besides the trail damage, a fissure has opened at the edge of the trail, according to officials.

Also, earth is sliding into Buffalo Creek, about 12 feet to 15 feet below the trail. Township Engineer Dave Ivanec applied for an emergency permit with the state Department of Environmental Protection. Repair work can't be done until the DEP gives its approval.

The area also needs backfilled and stabilized. When the area was an operating railroad, the railroad dumped slag from cars there many years ago.

It was suggested that rip-rap be installed to stabilize the hillside.

Meanwhile, work continues near the Sarver trailhead. The parking lot is being repaired, and new gates will be installed at Laneville and Bear Creek.

Township supervisors awarded a $3,400 contract to Holbein Inc. to dump 30 tons of material to repair a washout area along the trail.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

