Buffalo Township envisions 'trail mecca' beneath Freeport Bridge

A 6-acre tract under the Freeport Bridge could one day become a junction of land and water.

The envisioned Butler Junction, in the southeast corner of Buffalo Township, could be a meeting place of seven land trails and three waterways, Supervisor John Haven said.

“It's in the conceptual stage right now,” he said.

The trails that could meet there are Butler-Freeport, Rachel Carson, Pittsburgh Heritage, Tredway, Armstrong, Baker and Rough Diamond, Haven said. Three water courses, the Allegheny and Kiski rivers and Buffalo Creek, also converge near there.

If government can put in basic infrastructure — a parking lot, restrooms, kayak dock — Haven said businesses that would thrive on trail traffic such as ice cream stands, bicycle shops and bed and breakfasts could follow. The township rezoned the area to “conservation business,” which allows such uses.

The Rachel Carson trail comes within a fifth of a mile of the proposed junction, said John Stephen, a consultant to the Rachel Carson Conservancy, a volunteer group that tends to the trail. They're working on bridging that gap.

The junction “would be a real attraction and a destination area for trail users,” Stephen said. “Clearly, if you could head to one spot and have all of these different trail options it will make it very attractive for people to travel from further away to come to this spot. It has a lot of great potential as a trail mecca.”

Today, the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission is looking for grants that would pay for improving the area, along the Allegheny River and stretching up Buffalo Creek toward Freeport Road.

Buffalo Township is looking to lease the roughly 6.4 acres from the railroad, Norfolk Southern, which owns the land. Because of the work that was done on the bridge, Haven said, the land there is ideally suited for use as a trailhead.

“The railroad plays a key role here,” Stephen said.

A Norfolk Southern spokeswoman refused to comment Friday.

“We're looking for a long-term lease, for sure,” Haven said. “We're going to put some money into it. You want to make sure you get return on your buck.”

Carly Dobbins-Bucklad, of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, recently reviewed plans with supervisors.

“Right now, we're not getting the most out of that asset,” Dobbins-Bucklad said.

Advancement of the proposal depends on securing grants. With the involvement of the four counties — Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland — and that municipalities that meet there, Haven said it should be easier to get grant funding.

“I hope this all comes to fruition,” Haven said. “It's going to be a boon to all the different townships, and Freeport as well.”

Freelance writer George Guido contributed. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.