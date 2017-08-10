Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Area School District protests Sheetz liquor license
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Freeport Area Senior Sarah Lipinski works out on the high school track on Thursday, August 10, 2017. Freeport Area School District is protesting a liquor license for Sheetz because it is too close to the school and its facilities.
Google Maps
The Freeport Area School District has protested a liquor license for a Sheetz on South Pike Road in Buffalo Township. District officials say it's too close to Freeport Area High School.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Freeport Area High School sits behind a Sheetz in Buffalo Township, Butler County. The school district has protested a liquor license for the convenience store, saying it's too close to the high school.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Freeport Area School District is protesting a liquor license for a Sheetz in Buffalo Township.

The convenience store is too close to the district's high school to be selling alcohol, school board President Daniel Lucovich said.

“It's too close to kids,” he said.

Under the state liquor code, alcohol can't be sold within 300 feet of a school. The convenience store and school district properties, including the high school, football stadium and other fields, abut each other on South Pike Road (Route 356).

“We teach our kids about alcohol. We teach our kids about drugs,” Lucovich said. “To allow it to be sold right next to our school is silly.”

Lucovich said other businesses in the area that sell alcohol are more than 300 feet away from the district's property.

The proximity of churches, schools and other license can prevent the transfer of a liquor license, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor License Exchange. The LCB has the discretion to deny the transfer of any liquor license to a place within 200 feet of any current licensee, or 300 feet from any school or religious institution.

“The existence of one of these institutions does not automatically prevent a liquor license from being transferred to such a premises,” the exchange states on its website. “The Liquor Control Board has the power to approve the transfer, despite the existence of one of these institutions and even over its objection, but it must be convinced.”

Buffalo Township supports the district's protest, supervisors Chairman John Haven said.

“You're not supposed to have anything within 300 feet of a school, daycare center or church. That falls right into the guidelines of that,” he said. “The stadium is right there. The track is right there. The kids practice their soccer there. With the proximity to the stadium, anything can happen. It would be unfortunate if it did.”

Haven said township officials have no qualms with Sheetz itself.

“It's just the proximity of where the Sheetz is and the stadium and the track and everything else to the school itself, as well,” he said.

A hearing on Freeport Area's protest was held in July in Penn Hills. A decision is expected sometime next week, Lucovich said.

A Sheetz representative could not immediately comment Thursday.

Sheetz obtained a license for the Buffalo Township location at an auction in October. It paid $306,000 for the license, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The auction included 40 licenses across 21 counties. Bids were received for 37 of them; there were no bids for two in Cameron County and one in Delaware County.

Bids ranged from $51,500 for a license in Conemaugh, Somerset County, up to $556,000 for one in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The average winning bid was about $212,000.

Two more auctions have since been held, the most recent in July.

Statewide, about 1,200 licenses that have expired since 2000 will be made available through auctions, according to the LCB.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

