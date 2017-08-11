New Ken-Arnold recalls one furloughed teacher
Updated 28 minutes ago
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board recalled a laid off special education teacher Thursday, but it is unlikely that the other 12 teachers who were furloughed will be returning for the coming school year.
School directors approved the recall of special education teacher Katie LaCava.
They also hired Sean Bates to become a health and physical education teacher. His starting salary will be about $46,800. And officials anticipate replacing a Spanish teacher who left the district.
The district furloughed the teachers earlier this year in anticipation of reduced enrollment and a tight budget.
Superintendent John Pallone said it's not likely anyone else will be recalled.
“That's yet to be determined,” he said. “If we (have) a population upsurge, we'll have to create more classrooms. At this point, we're at where we're at.”
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.