Highlands grad is the Southwest Airlines "guardian angel"

A Highlands High School alumna and Southwest Airlines employee is being hailed as a hero and guardian angel for delivering lost luggage to a South Fayette cancer patient last month.

"Highlands '08 alum Sarah Rowan 'epitomizes everything good,'" the school district posted to its Facebook page Friday. "An airline employee, Rowan made national news for showing kindness and empathy by personally delivering a cancer patient's lost luggage. Your alma mater is proud of you, Sarah!"

In a post Southwest shared to their official Facebook page Monday, Stacy Hurt, 46, wrote that she'd been separated from her checked baggage when flying home from Nashville on July 23 because she grabbed an earlier flight and maintenance issues canceled the later flight her luggage was coming on.

The story has since made national news.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Hurt, a colon cancer survivor, said she "immediately got very distraught, very emotional" when she found out about her luggage because it contained medication and personal items, such as a T-shirt she'd gotten at a colon cancer conference in Nashville, that she needed for her chemotherapy appointment the next day.

Hurt previously told The Trib that she called Southwest at Pittsburgh International Airport and connected with Rowan, who told her "I will find that luggage for you and I will find a way to get it to your house."

Hurt said none of the company's couriers were available by the time the luggage arrived, so Rowan, 27, drove it more than 20 miles to her door in South Fayette. She said Rowan left a message notifying her of the dropoff at about 3 a.m.

"Myself & my Southwest family are thinking of you & wishing you all the best. Kick that cancer's BUTT!" read a note Hurt said Rowan left in her luggage on a piece of tissue paper.

Rowan told ABC News that Hurt's bag missed the last courier because it arrived at the airport around 2 a.m. She said she looked up Hurt's address and decided getting home a little bit later was "less important than her getting the bag she needed for her chemotherapy treatment."

On Thursday, Hurt posted a video to her Facebook page relaying the story in her own words. In it she called Rowan her "guardian angel."

"That experience, that note gave me the boost I needed to go (to chemotherapy) that day," Hurt said. "She's a special human being. I've said it ... to everybody, but I just can't say it enough. She's one in a million."

"I got the chance to meet her last night ... she's as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside."

Rowan told ABC News that Hurt "was just as sweet as can be.

"Things that are out of their control can be frustrating for people, but for someone who is going through so much to be so patient and kind towards us, I appreciated it so much," Rowan said.

