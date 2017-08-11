Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer charter commission considering changing number of supervisors
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
File Photo | Tribune-Review
The West Deer municipal building.

A commission reviewing West Deer's township charter is considering changing how many supervisors the township has, and how they're elected.

The township currently has seven supervisors, who are all elected at-large, meaning they can come from anywhere in the municipality.

The commission is considering reducing the number of supervisors to five, and having them elected by districts.

The commission reviewing the township's 41-year-old charter includes four residents and three township supervisors ,said Supervisor Richard DiSanti, who is a member.

“It is the consensus opinion of the commission that a board consisting of five supervisors would offer an improved method of accomplishing township business,” a notice on the township's website says. “Where those five supervisors should come from is not as clear-cut.”

In addition to staying with the current setup of seven supervisors elected at-large, the commission was reportedly considering three other options:

• Five supervisors from five equally populated districts.

• Four supervisors by district and one elected at-large.

• Five supervisors elected at-large.

According to the notice, the commission feels that having seven supervisors as exists today “causes too much argument and not enough action.”

Electing supervisors by district would ensure that the entire township is represented, getting rid of the idea that certain areas get special treatment while others are ignored.

With four supervisors elected by district and one at-large, the at-large candidate “could act as a deciding vote for specific issues.”

A problem with districts is if no one in a district chose to run, someone would have to be appointed to fill the vacancy.

Electing five supervisors at-large, without districts, reduces the chance of not having enough candidates, but it risks “consolidating attention in one area and creating the perception of special treatment.”

DiSanti said the commission has also discussed paying supervisors a $50 monthly stipend. West Deer supervisors are currently not paid.

Two meetings to gather public opinion on the options have already been held.

The next regular monthly supervisors meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Township Manager Dan Mator, an advisor to the commission, said it may make recommendations for charter changes to supervisors in September or October.

Voters would have to approve any changes at a referendum, which Mator said could be at the 2018 primary.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

