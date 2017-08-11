Parks Twp. nuke dump cleanup could face more delays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will re-evaluate the bid proposals it received for cleanup of the Parks Township nuclear waste dump, a move that again could delay cleanup of the site.

In April, the Corps awarded a $350-million remediation services contract to Jacobs Field Services North America, Inc. from Oak Ridge, Tenn., for the clean-up of radioactive waste at the dump.

It is the former Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp. (NUMEC) dump site now owned by BWX Technologies but referred to by the federal government as the Shallow Land Disposal Area.

Unsuccessful bidders challenged the agency's contract award and filed protests with the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO dismissed the protests after the Corps agreed to re-evaluate the proposals.

Mike Helbling, project manager for the Corps, said the move essentially restarts the bid evaluation process but does not cancel the contract the Corps has with Jacobs.

“That contract has been suspended but not dissolved,” Helbling said.

Although Jacobs had been awarded a contract, it had not yet received a “notice to proceed” order from the Corps, meaning the company had not begun any work.

Helbling said he could not speculate on how long the proposal re-evaluation would take.

The initial evaluation of proposals for the project took about 18 months.

“Obviously, this will cause a delay,” said Helbling, “but how long a delay, we just can't say.”

The disposal area, off Route 66 near Kiskimere Drive, was used in the 1960s by NUMEC to bury radioactive waste materials.

The company, under contracts with the then-Atomic Energy Commission, produced nuclear fuels for U.S. Navy submarines, power plants and other, more secret government programs.

The 44-acre site, now BWX Technologies property, has been slated for cleanup for more than a decade under the federal Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, or FUSRAP.

When the Corps awarded the Jacobs contract in April, it estimated that cleanup of the site could begin in 2019 and was expected to take 10 years.

A first attempt to clean up the site was suddenly stopped in 2011 after the initial contractor for the job encountered greater-than-anticipated amounts of what officials called “complex” nuclear materials.

It was then determined that the plan for cleanup in place at that time was insufficient and the Corps shut down operations there.

Since then, the Corps has worked to further identify materials that could be in the at least 10 burial trenches at the site and to come up with a more comprehensive cleanup plan.