Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burell man charged with taking daughter following domestic dispute
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Chuck Beidka
Scott Deluisio, 39, of Lower Burrell, after being arrested Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

Police on Saturday charged a Lower Burrell man with terroristic threats and other charges following a domestic incident.

Scott Deluisio, 39, of Idaho Drive, and his wife argued Friday night and the spat continued into Saturday, police said. Then at about 11:35 a.m. officers were told by an emergency dispatcher that a barricaded and possibly armed man was inside the house.

Officers arrived to learn Deluisio had just left.

In a phone call, Deluisio told his wife that he was on his way to take the couple's 3-year-old daughter to the home of his wife's parents in Indiana County. State police were waiting for Deluisio when he and the child arrived at their Shelocta address.

Deluisio was arrested without incident. He had a handgun but was licensed to have it.

Police said Deluisio doesn't have a criminal record. He waived extradition and agreed to be returned to Westmoreland County.

The girl and the couple's white Ford Escape were returned to the woman at about 2:30 p.m.

Deluisio was taken to the New Kensington police station holding cell to await a preliminary arraignment.

In addition to terroristic threats, he also is charged with unlawful restraint and harassment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.