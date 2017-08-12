Lower Burell man charged with taking daughter following domestic dispute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police on Saturday charged a Lower Burrell man with terroristic threats and other charges following a domestic incident.

Scott Deluisio, 39, of Idaho Drive, and his wife argued Friday night and the spat continued into Saturday, police said. Then at about 11:35 a.m. officers were told by an emergency dispatcher that a barricaded and possibly armed man was inside the house.

Officers arrived to learn Deluisio had just left.

In a phone call, Deluisio told his wife that he was on his way to take the couple's 3-year-old daughter to the home of his wife's parents in Indiana County. State police were waiting for Deluisio when he and the child arrived at their Shelocta address.

Deluisio was arrested without incident. He had a handgun but was licensed to have it.

Police said Deluisio doesn't have a criminal record. He waived extradition and agreed to be returned to Westmoreland County.

The girl and the couple's white Ford Escape were returned to the woman at about 2:30 p.m.

Deluisio was taken to the New Kensington police station holding cell to await a preliminary arraignment.

In addition to terroristic threats, he also is charged with unlawful restraint and harassment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.