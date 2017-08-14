Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Upper Burrell gas drilling challenge headed straight to court
Matthew Medsger | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Westmoreland County judge has ordered a halt to court proceedings in Upper Burrell regarding a proposed gas well pad pending the results of a challenge to the township's gas ordinance, according to court documents.

Monroeville-based Huntley & Huntley, a natural gas and oil exploration company, plans to construct a gas well pad east of Guyer Road, between Bethesda Drive and Delberta Road.

The township's planning commission was to hold a hearing on a conditional use permit for the well pad this evening.

But a legal challenge brought against the township's zoning laws will come before the courts in October and President Judge Richard McCormick Sr. ordered the permit process to be put on hold pending the outcome of that challenge.

According to Huntley & Huntley Vice President Jennifer Hoffman, the gas well pad will include about four wells.

Before work can be started, the company needs to obtain a conditional use permit from the township.

But a challenge filed with the courts May 22 on behalf of township resident Patricia Troiano states that township ordinances were unlawfully amended in 2011 to include conditional-use permissions for natural gas compressor stations and oil or natural gas wells in agricultural-residential zoning districts.

Troiano's property is zoned that way. She claims that installation of the pad would violate the state constitution and devalue her property.

Agricultural-residential districts are designated by state law “to provide for agricultural activities and low-density, single-family residential development in the more remote rural areas of the township.”

Troiano claims that industrial oil and gas development doesn't fit that definition and that the township's ordinance is unconstitutional.

Township Solicitor Stephen Yakopec said that in order to follow the judge's order the township will not hold any hearings until McCormick lifts the stay.

Troiano's attorney declined to comment.

“We are happy that the court has scheduled this matter on an expedited basis so that it can be resolved sooner rather than later,” Huntley & Huntley spokesman Dave Mashek wrote in an email.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

