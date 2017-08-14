Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Hitching Post bar in Arnold being razed

Valley News Dispatch | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Demolition of the former Hitching Post tavern and an adjacent building on Fifth Avenue in Arnold is under way. Aug. 14, 2017

Demolition of the former Hitching Post tavern and an adjacent building on Fifth Avenue in Arnold is under way. Aug. 14, 2017

Carl Polito and his brother, Philip, attempt to maintain the neighboring lot next to their mother's home at 1536 Fourth Ave. in Arnold while demolition of the former Hitching Post Tavern along Fifth Avenue is underway. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Demolition of the former Hitching Post tavern and an adjacent building on Fifth Avenue in Arnold is under way, and should be completed by the end of the month, according to Rick Rayburg, the city's community development director.

The Hitching Post closed about a decade ago, Rayburg said. The building, which had apartments upstairs, has a partially collapsed roof. The city's $71,000 contract with A.P. Wise Excavating of Butler to tear down both structures will eliminate a health and safety hazard and an eyesore, he said.

Arnold officials hope the site will be redeveloped.

Questions or comments regarding this article should be directed to 724-226-4666 or vndcity@tribweb.com.

