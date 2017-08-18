Tarentum pushing electric upgrades to cut outages

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gatto Cycle Shop president George Gatto wasn't happy about power issues affecting his businesses in Tarentum.

Loose utility pole wires kept shorting out the air conditioning units and signs at his Honda store at the corner of Ross Street and East Seventh Avenue, which he said cost him thousands of dollars to repair.

A few blocks away, a large tree along East Seventh Avenue, which had branches touching power lines, was also giving him problems.

“We would have a storm with a lot of wind and the branches would touch the wires and actual sparks would come down on the sidewalk,” Gatto said.

Recent heavy storms that rolled through the Alle-Kiski Valley did more to elevate the issue, Gatto said.

During one of the storms, one of the tree branches came down and knocked out power to the entire block.

The power outage at the end of July forced Gatto to shut down all of his stores for an entire Saturday — his busiest day of the week. He wasn't pleased.

During a storm a week later, another branch on the same tree knocked the power out again, Gatto said. Luckily, it was restored by the time he opened up that Saturday.

“As a business owner, I love being in Tarentum,” Gatto said. “It's a wonderful community.”

“But the power situation needs immediate attention and solutions.”

Borough Manager Mike Gutonski also acknowledged the work that needs to be done on the borough's power system.

Tarentum owns and maintains its own power distribution system. It buys its electricity from Talen Energy.

Tarentum's small distribution system serves 1,900 customers.

In addition to removing tree branches from power lines, certain pieces of equipment need to be replaced — some have become so old or deteriorated they're causing mini-outages, Gutonski said.

“Basically, it's just a lack of maintenance on the system,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission doesn't track power outages for municipally-operated systems and rural electric co-ops. Tarentum tracks its own.

Tarentum has had about seven reported power outages so far this year, Gutonski said.

He said mini-outages have become more frequent, and attributed that to the age of some of the power equipment.

The system is at least 100 years old. It has never been completely replaced, but parts are upgraded when they need to be, Gutonski said.

The situation prompted Gutonski to reach out to Schultheis Electric Co. of Latrobe to see if the company could provide the borough with an exclusive lineman five days a week. Schultheis already had a lineman working in the borough once a week, but that wasn't enough, Gutonski said.

“I've determined we need one, and if needed, two linemen ... in order to provide reliable service,” Gutonski said. “Right now, I'm having them in there five days a week ... to try to get them caught up on neglected work.”

Between the lineman and equipment upgrades, the number of outages should decrease, Gutonski said.

He said the borough spent $30,000 to buy the equipment that was needed.

The lineman will do all of the power system-related work in the borough, including street and traffic light maintenance, meter reading and clearing trees from the path of power lines, Gutonski said. The borough used to hire additional contractors to do that work, but plan to just use Schultheis from now on.

The only exception would be if there is an issue that Schultheis couldn't handle themselves, Gutonski said.

“If it gets to the point where you have an entire tree coming down that's going to be too much for them to handle, then we'll still have to bring in a company to take care of that,” Gutonski said.

The lineman should be caught up with all the needed work by mid-September. Officials will then evaluate how often he should come to the borough.

Borough officials did discuss hiring two full-time employees to do the work, but decided working with Schultheis would be the better option, Gutonski said.

“It made sense to continue with them because, basically, they have everything that we would need in case of emergencies,” Gutonski said. “They have all the equipment that we would need, they have the manpower that we need — extra manpower.

“Those are things that weren't a definite guarantee if we were to hire our own linemen. This gives us more flexibility.”

It will also save the borough money, Gutonski said. The cost to hire two full-time employees would be close to $100,000 per year.

“We're paying a flat rate ... without the additional costs of insurances and pensions and everything else that goes along with a full-time employee,” Gutonski said.

The work won't cost ratepayers more, Gutonski said.

Electric rates will not increase from the current 11.37 cents per kilowatt hour.

Gatto said he is happy the borough finally is doing something about the power issue.

“With a lineman from Schultheis on staff five days a week, I assume they can handle upgrades and maintenance,” he said. “It's an old system, so having constant attention should minimize any issues.”

Schultheis lineman Ed Erb said the work will cause some mini-outages. He said he has been knocking on doors to let those affected know they will be losing power for a short period of time.

“I'm just kind of working with everybody as far as (what) the borough wants to do,” Erb said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.