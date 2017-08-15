Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny Valley mulls sending lame duck school directors to state conference
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

The Allegheny Valley School Board is debating the merits of sending three of its members to a conference in October when they could be off the board less than two months later.

Each school director's attendance could cost the district about $1,000. That includes a $460 registration fee and $450 for two nights of lodging, plus mileage reimbursement.

Four board members were being considered to go, plus district Superintendent Pat Graczyk.

In addition to school Director James Gaschler Jr., board members Salvatore Conte, Kathleen Haas, and Annetta Jursa were proposed to attend the school leadership conference in Hershey from Oct. 18-20. It is being held by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

The conference is billed as a place for educators to “network, attend special events, learn from expert speakers and experience the latest in education technology,” according to the PSBA website.

Conte, Haas and Jursa lost their bids for re-election in the May primary, and will not appear on November's general election ballot, in which four seats are up for election. Barring successful write-in campaigns, they will leave the board the first week of December.

While the board voted 4-3 Monday to approve the attendance of the four at the conference, along with Graczyk, the vote failed.

Solicitor Fred Wolfe explained that, under the state's school code, five votes — a majority of the full nine-member board — would be required to approve any expense over $100.

“I don't think anyone here wants to be involved in an unauthorized expenditure,” Wolfe said.

The seven members voted separately to approve Graczyk's attendance. Board President Larry Pollick and member Don Rocco were absent.

Board member Glenna Renaldi argued in favor of having the three attend, saying they would still have time to share the information they obtained at the conference with the rest of the school board. Renaldi said she was unable to attend, herself.

Board member Elizabeth Moretti, who voted against, questioned the district spending money on the conference while undertaking the multimillion-dollar expense of renovating and enlarging Acmetonia Primary School.

Board members were uncertain of the conference's registration deadline.

It could be put on the board's September agenda for another vote.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

