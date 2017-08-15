Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township has cleared nearly all of its debt

George Guido | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tom McIlwain loads bales of hay onto his tractor Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Pounds' Turkey Farm in Allegheny Township.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Allegheny Township will be debt free in 2018.

But that status is likely to be short-lived, because of upcoming anti-pollution mandates.

The township imposed a 2-mill debt reduction tax in 2010, when it owed $1.58 million.

As of Monday, the debt had been reduced to a little less than $347,000.

The township pays on its principal every two weeks and has been able to pay off loans for the public works building, the Copeland Road bridge and public works equipment.

All that remains is the loan that paid for upgrading the community and police buildings.

But starting right about the time the debt is to be paid off, the township faces a $671,000 expenditure to comply with federal and state requirements for the Municipal Separate Storms and Sewage Systems program, better known as MS4.

The township must monitor phosphate and sediment runoff in two urbanized areas.

State and federal environmental agencies are concerned that the pollutants could find their way to the Kiski and Allegheny rivers.

Every catch basin in those areas has to be monitored over five years. Sediment runoff has to be reduced by 1 million tons between 2019 and 2023.The township will embark on a stream embankment stabilization program, particularly at the corner of Route 356 and Pleasant View Drive, and two sediment ponds will be formed on Sunrise Drive and another near Redtail Court.

Also, rip-rap will be used to stabilize an embankment near Stanford Lumber in the Weinels Crossroads section of the township. Rip-rap is rock or other material used as a foundation for waterway beds or banks.

“We want to make sure we can make the MS4 happen without raising taxes,” said supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr.

“Some work we can do ourselves without contracting it out,” township Manager Greg Primm said.

One idea township officials will explore is keeping the 2-mill debt service tax after 2018.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.