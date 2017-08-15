Allegheny Township has cleared nearly all of its debt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Township will be debt free in 2018.

But that status is likely to be short-lived, because of upcoming anti-pollution mandates.

The township imposed a 2-mill debt reduction tax in 2010, when it owed $1.58 million.

As of Monday, the debt had been reduced to a little less than $347,000.

The township pays on its principal every two weeks and has been able to pay off loans for the public works building, the Copeland Road bridge and public works equipment.

All that remains is the loan that paid for upgrading the community and police buildings.

But starting right about the time the debt is to be paid off, the township faces a $671,000 expenditure to comply with federal and state requirements for the Municipal Separate Storms and Sewage Systems program, better known as MS4.

The township must monitor phosphate and sediment runoff in two urbanized areas.

State and federal environmental agencies are concerned that the pollutants could find their way to the Kiski and Allegheny rivers.

Every catch basin in those areas has to be monitored over five years. Sediment runoff has to be reduced by 1 million tons between 2019 and 2023.The township will embark on a stream embankment stabilization program, particularly at the corner of Route 356 and Pleasant View Drive, and two sediment ponds will be formed on Sunrise Drive and another near Redtail Court.

Also, rip-rap will be used to stabilize an embankment near Stanford Lumber in the Weinels Crossroads section of the township. Rip-rap is rock or other material used as a foundation for waterway beds or banks.

“We want to make sure we can make the MS4 happen without raising taxes,” said supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr.

“Some work we can do ourselves without contracting it out,” township Manager Greg Primm said.

One idea township officials will explore is keeping the 2-mill debt service tax after 2018.

George Guido is a freelance writer.