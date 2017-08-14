Police investigate woman's shooting death in Freeport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the shooting death of a woman in Freeport late Monday.

Police at the scene on Washington Street referred questions to Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi.

Reached by phone, Andreassi said the initial report was for a suicide, but the manner of death had not been established.

An ambulance had been called to the house around 7:45 p.m. Monday, responding to a report of a woman shot in the chest and that it had been self-inflicted.

The county coroner was at the scene around 11 p.m.

Officers appeared to be going in and out of two houses on Washington Street near Locust Way.

Freeport police referred calls to state police, who did not immediately provide any information as troopers were still at the scene.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.