Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Grandview elementary in Tarentum will have security (just not a police officer)

Tom Yerace | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum as seen on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum as seen on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Grandview Upper Elementary Center will have a security presence in the coming academic year, although it may not be a Tarentum police officer, school officials said.

Highlands School District Superintendent Michael Bjalobok and school board President Debbie Beale made that clear following a board discussion Monday night.

When asked if the district was committed to a security presence, Bjalobok replied, “Absolutely.”

For the past two years, Officer Kurt Jendrezjewski has been stationed at the school, which houses grades 3, 4 and 5 and the Pre-K Counts program.

Joint financing from the borough and school district, with help from a state grant to the borough, funded the program.

But borough officials said last week they haven't received $90,000 the state promised for the program. Of that total, $60,000 was to be for the previous school year and $30,000 was earmarked for the upcoming year.

With no money available locally, Tarentum police Chief Bill Vakulick recommended suspending the security program at Grandview.

The school board's security and safety committee is to determine how the district will provide security for the building.

Committee chairman Kerry Myers said his group will meet Thursday to review options.

Grandview, the largest of the district's three elementary buildings, was the only one to have an in-school officer.

Last year the district hired its own police officer, Richard Pritchard, a retired Pittsburgh policeman. Although he serves all of the schools, Highlands High School in Harrison and the middle school two blocks away command much of Pritchard's attention.

In addition, the district has a contract with a private security firm that supplies five security guards.

Bjalobok said likely options the committee will examine include posting one of the security guards at Grandview, or hiring one or two part-time police officers who would be stationed at the school and be under Pritchard's supervision.

Vakulick said the program didn't start as a result of problems at Grandview. Rather, he and school officials saw it as a way to reduce or prevent problems, such as bullying, and to establish a rapport between students and the officer to foster a respect for law enforcement.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.