Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer officials debunk 'malicious' Russellton strip club rumors
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

No, a strip club is not coming to West Deer.

Contrary to online rumors, a strip club called “The Honey Hive” isn't opening in the township's Russellton neighborhood.

“The township has received countless phone calls, emails, and texts, and public officials have been stopped in public by outraged residents,” the township said in a post on its website Tuesday. “They are being asked how they could allow such a thing to happen.

“Well, the truth is that they haven't.”

The rumor was especially troubling to flabbergasted West Deer Supervisor Richard DiSanti, whose building at 713 Little Deer Creek Valley Road was claimed to be the home of the club opening in November.

The building previously housed a sandwich shop, which moved down the road.

DiSanti said he became aware of the rumor Friday, which was the same day a post showed up on a Facebook page claiming that the club had obtained permits, a liquor license and had begun remodeling.

A new business is coming in, but it's not a strip club.

DiSanti said he plans to open a family restaurant and sports bar there.

DiSanti, a chiropractor, has an office in a building next door.

“I don't know what the motive behind this is,” DiSanti said. “It doesn't even make sense.”

DiSanti said there is speculation that the material online was created by a teenager as a joke. He said it's possible whoever did it doesn't even know he owns the building.

“Because of that reason, it doesn't bother me,” he said.

According to the township, “adult-oriented establishments” are allowed as a conditional use only in the township's industrially zoned areas. Russellton is not zoned industrial. Supervisors would have to approve any such development through a public hearing.

Township officials say there has not been any application for any such establishment anywhere in West Deer.

“If such an establishment attempts to open without township permission, a process exists to penalize the proprietor,” the township said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.