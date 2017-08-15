West Deer officials debunk 'malicious' Russellton strip club rumors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No, a strip club is not coming to West Deer.

Contrary to online rumors, a strip club called “The Honey Hive” isn't opening in the township's Russellton neighborhood.

“The township has received countless phone calls, emails, and texts, and public officials have been stopped in public by outraged residents,” the township said in a post on its website Tuesday. “They are being asked how they could allow such a thing to happen.

“Well, the truth is that they haven't.”

The rumor was especially troubling to flabbergasted West Deer Supervisor Richard DiSanti, whose building at 713 Little Deer Creek Valley Road was claimed to be the home of the club opening in November.

The building previously housed a sandwich shop, which moved down the road.

DiSanti said he became aware of the rumor Friday, which was the same day a post showed up on a Facebook page claiming that the club had obtained permits, a liquor license and had begun remodeling.

A new business is coming in, but it's not a strip club.

DiSanti said he plans to open a family restaurant and sports bar there.

DiSanti, a chiropractor, has an office in a building next door.

“I don't know what the motive behind this is,” DiSanti said. “It doesn't even make sense.”

DiSanti said there is speculation that the material online was created by a teenager as a joke. He said it's possible whoever did it doesn't even know he owns the building.

“Because of that reason, it doesn't bother me,” he said.

According to the township, “adult-oriented establishments” are allowed as a conditional use only in the township's industrially zoned areas. Russellton is not zoned industrial. Supervisors would have to approve any such development through a public hearing.

Township officials say there has not been any application for any such establishment anywhere in West Deer.

“If such an establishment attempts to open without township permission, a process exists to penalize the proprietor,” the township said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.