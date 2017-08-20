The Big Band sound still swings at Syria Shrine in Harmar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Sept. 15, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

From 1939's “I'll Never Smile Again” to 1967's “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” the Big Band sound bounces back to life roughly once a month in Harmar.

The most recent example, in a two-hour performance Friday, the Syria Shrine Stage Band of 20 musicians and vocalist Patty Kline, of Middlesex Township, Butler County, celebrated a lush, bygone sound for delighted listeners and eight pairs of dancers.

Many of the listeners and dancers said it's hard to find live Swing Era band music in this region, although some said they would go to live polka performances later on during the weekend.

The band put on display its large and varied repertoire, playing more than 20 numbers.

Kline, a retired Allegheny Intermediate Unit speech pathologist who until four years ago had sung only in church, is one of two vocalists who join the almost monthly performances at the Syria Shrine hall in Harmar.

“The lyrics tell stories and they're easy to remember. I love this style,” said Kline, who gave a performance as if she had sung on stage for decades.

Songs were introduced by band director Howard Swango, an alto saxophone player from Bethel Park.

Performers range in age from 40s to 80s. Swango has played for a Shriner band for 60 years, minus a stint in the Navy in the Korean War. Trumpeteer and band president Ken Yarnot of Etna has been a Shiner six years and member of the band for its three years of existence.

New musicians are welcome.

The band shined standards such as “What Kind of Fool Am I,” a Grammy winner for Sammy Davis Jr., “Don't Get Around Much (Any More),” a hit for Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, and again in the 2000s for Harry Connick Jr., and Frank Sinatra favorite “It's Blue a World.”

About 70 guests applauded each song. Most sat in tables with 10 or more friends, like Fred Zelesnik of Aliquippa, who “really likes the music.”

Some dancers wore elaborate clothes.

Marilyn Backus of Monroeville had an elaborate dress and at least five dance partners Friday night.

“It's so hard to find live Big Band music like this, and I love it,” said Backus, who said she'd had 15 years of dance lessons. “They perform music from the 1940s and 1950s and sometimes the 1960s and I enjoy it all,” she said.

Dancer Andrew Kildow, 80, who lives near McKeesport, said he dances four or five times a week, and it showed.

The Elizabeth Township native worked for years at U.S. Steel's Clairton Works while raising a family with his wife.

Phil “Whitey” Dezutti and wife, Agnes “Pinky” Dezzutti, of Lower Burrell, were enjoying the music immensely. Whitey played bass guitar in bands for 56 years.

The Dezuttis thought they might miss the performance. They were in line at a DUI checkpoint in Springdale Township.

“(Police)looked at us and waved us on,” Pinky chuckled.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.