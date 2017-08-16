Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick officials hope to fix sewage backups

George Guido | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Cheswick officials hope to address residents' complaints about sewage backups with an upcoming plan.

Several residents talked about recent backups during heavy rainfall events.

Rainwater is getting into the sanitary sewage system, which lacks capacity to handle inflow.

Paul Borland of Pillow Avenue said the system is antiquated.

“The lines are too narrow, and Senate Engineering should find the direct problem,” said Borland, who added his family has lived in the borough since the 1800s. “I'm here for the long haul. The system can't take all the rain.”

Council Vice President Michael Girardi said the problem could be solved soon with the borough's development of a wet weather plan, something that is required of municipalities under impending state and federal requirements. “Our wet weather plan we're developing with the Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority is addressing that,” Girardi said.

Girardi also said a camera placed inside some of the lines has revealed roots and parts of trees growing inside the lines. He said they were later cleared.

One problem Cheswick has, according to residents, is allowing rainwater to flow through downspouts into front yards. They say the runoff ends up seeping into the sanitary lines.

“Yards get swampy from the downspouts and it flows into the sewer systems,” Houston said.

Borland thanked Mayor Dan Carroll, Dave Houston of Senate Engineering and the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Co. for what he described as long hours pumping out basements recently.

Carroll said that action has been taken against homeowners who have their downspouts connected to the sanitary system in violation of the borough code.

Cheswick and other municipalities must have their plans to control excess rainfall, phosphates and other pollutants from entering the sewerage systems by next year.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

