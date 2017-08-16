Springdale Council approves laws regarding parking, locked cars, dumpsters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Council has approved nine ordinances affecting everyday life in the borough.

Among them is a one-hour parking limit on Pittsburgh Street, between James and Orchard streets.

It won't be enforced until signs go up, and Councilman Jason Overly said it could take a month to get the signs.

Borough officials hope the limit will satisfy business owners who have complained about people parking in front of their shops all day.

They also objected when the borough for a short time this year removed parking from one side of the street. It was intended to improve safety by making travel lanes wider.

Mayor Ken Lloyd said he still believes removing parking from one side is the best solution. While signs had been up, a two-hour limit on the street could not be enforced, officials have said.

Council on Tuesday approved all of the ordinances up for consideration save one, which would require permits for those canvassing or soliciting. Councilman Frank Forbes argued that a $15 per-person, per-day fee for a permit was not high enough, and that there was no penalty for not getting one.

In response to a resident's question, Solicitor Craig Alexander said the requirement would not be applied to youth and social groups, such as Girl Scouts selling cookies or groups selling hoagies for fundraising.

Approved ordinances cover:

• Dumpster placement: Residents will have to get permits from the borough to place dumpsters and portable storage containers on the street.

The fee was set at $35 for the first five days, and $55 for five to 10 days.

• Help with access to locked vehicles: Those calling borough police to unlock a vehicle will have to sign a release and pay a $20 fee.

• Handicapped parking: Residents who already have a handicapped license plate or placard, or a disabled veteran plate, can apply for an on-street parking space.

Applications must include a certification of disability from the applicant's doctor verifying that they have a qualifying condition.

Only one handicapped parking space will be issued per household. Only three will be allowed on any block with parking on both sides of the street; the limit is two where there is parking on only one side.

Permits, which are free, will be renewed annually in January.

• Trailers on public streets: Trailers cannot be parked on any public property, street, alley or right of way unless attached to a vehicle suitable for towing it, and then only for loading or unloading. The trailer can't be parked for no longer than 24 hours.

• Parking regulations: Penalties have been set or increased for various parking infractions.

A penalty of $35 is in place for parking where prohibited or restricted; on the sidewalk; on the curb; within 30 feet of a stop sign; over a yellow line; on a crosswalk; within 20 feet of a driveway entrance; on a railroad track or within 50 feet of a crossing; within 30 feet of a flashing signal, stop or yield sign or traffic control device; against traffic; next to a yellow line on the curbing; and official “no parking” sign.

A $75 fine has been instituted for parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant and in a marked and designated handicapped space.

If fines aren't paid within 72 hours, charges will be filed with the district judge. Additional fines of up to $300 per infraction for $35 offenses, and $500 for $75 offenses could be imposed.

• Drinkingalcohol on public property: Consumption of alcohol and possession of open containers on public roads, sidewalks, and borough property is prohibited. A violation is considered disorderly conduct.

Councilman Mike Zienick said online chatter that the ordinance is meant to drive the new Leaning Cask brew pub out of town is “false” and “ridiculous.”

The ordinance also addresses disorderly houses and gatherings on private property, and nuisance properties and noise.

Disorderly houses are where there is drunkenness, illegal consumption of alcohol or drugs, boisterous conduct, unseemly noise, fighting or other conduct that disturbs the public.

Nuisance properties are those that violate sections of the property maintenance code, local ordinances and state law.

Prohibited noise includes as horns, racing motors, exhausts, defective vehicles, radios, loud speakers, yelling, animals, loading and unloading of boxes, construction, hawkers and peddlers, and amplified noises.

Penalties include fines of up to $600 and up to 10 days in jail.

• Address numbers on buildings: Every house, building or structure in the borough will have to display its street number.

Numbers must be Arabic in design, at least 3 inches high and securely mounted on the front porch, mailbox or over the front door. They should be easily visible during daylight hours from the middle of the street.

Those who do not comply will be given 15 days to do so. Failure to comply with a violation notice will lead to charges at the district judge and fines of $300 to $1,000.

• Penalties for violations: Sets or increases penalties for various offenses, such as loitering; curfew violation; high grass or weeds; accumulation of junk, debris, trash and/or litter; storage of abandoned, unregistered or unauthorized vehicles; failure to remove snow and ice from sidewalks; failure to keep sidewalks repaired; and parking a vehicle on the street without a current registration or inspection.

The penalty was set at $35 if paid within 72 hours. If not paid within 72 hours, charges will be filed with the district judge, and fines rise to up to $500 per infraction.

Copies of the ordinances may be obtained from the borough office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.