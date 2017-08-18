Basement flooding blamed on illegal downspout connections

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Alle-Kiski communities are dealing with residual effects of federally-mandated stormwater/sewer separation projects.

Under the mandate, municipalities were required to disconnect rainwater downspouts from flowing into sanitary sewers to prevent backups of untreated waste from entering the Kiski River during heavy rainstorms.

Residents in Vandergrift and Leechburg have reported flooding and sewage backups in their homes since the projects were completed.

Ten houses along Market Street in Leechburg experienced flooding during recent heavy rains, which necessitated the installation of backflow valves to prevent future flooding. That cost the borough about $27,000.

Leechburg Engineer Ben Bothell said having resident's downspouts connected to the sanitary sewer lines causes overflows that back up into houses.

The borough has installed back-flow preventers at 10 residences along Market Street in an effort to stop the flooding.

“It prevents (excess water) from the main line going up to the structures,” Bothell said of the back-flow preventers.

Vandergrift officials said they would also look into installing back-flow preventers at some residences, particularly two on Walnut Street.

Vandergrift Council also allotted a maximum of $10,600 to rent a sewer camera to try to find the source of the backups.

The camera would evaluate 4,000 feet of pipe on Walnut, Wallace and 26th streets.

Council is expected to award a contract for the work on Sept. 5.

Vandergrift just finished re-lining the Michigan Avenue sewer. About 120 feet of the sewer was repaired by Monzo Construction at a cost of $31,000.

Bothell said Leechburg is conducting smoke and dye tests to see where downspouts are still connected.

“Once it goes up the laterals, you can see it coming out of gutters and downspouts,” he said of the colored smoke used in the tests.

Allegheny Plumbing Inc. was contracted to conduct the smoke tests that began in June. Bothell estimated that about 75 percent of the borough has been tested. He told council that 80 to 90 violators have been found through the program so far.

Bothell said it's possible some residents just aren't aware they need to disconnect their downspouts as part of the stormwater/sewer separation.

However, the requirement is part of a borough ordinance and can be enforced.

“It'll be up to the borough to proceed with those illegal connections appropriately,” he said.

Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos said residents have been notified several times to disconnect their downspouts.

“It's very disheartening,” Dobos said of the violations. “We've asked and practically begged people to comply.”

Leechburg Solicitor Jim Favero said property owners who are found to be in violation will have 30 days to disconnect their storm drains or face a $1,000 fine plus the costs of prosecution.

Vandergrift is also looking into clogged catch basins at the bottom of Custer Avenue along Route 56.

The borough is asking PennDOT to clear out four or five basins that are clogged or are too high from street level to receive any water.

Because of that, only two of the seven catch basins are working properly, according to officials.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. Freelance writer George Guido contributed.