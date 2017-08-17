Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area's football team won't play in new stadium this season

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
This is what Kiski Area High School's football stadium looked in February, when additions to the existing field were in the early stages. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune-Review
This is what Kiski Area High School's football stadium looked in February, when additions to the existing field were in the early stages. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Although Kiski Area School District's stadium project is on target to be finished by the end of October, the district isn't expected to play any games there this year.

“We are preparing to play all of our games at Davis Field this season,” district Superintendent Tim Scott said.

The $1.4 million stadium plan includes the addition of bleachers, a press box and restrooms to the existing artificial turf field.

Contractors have been working over the summer to build the restrooms and press box.

District Solicitor Ronald Repak said Wednesday the district had appealed a decision by the Allegheny Township officials regarding the requirement of a fire alarm at the stadium.

“They did grant us that reconsideration,” Repak said. “They did grant our variance.”

The fire alarm system would have cost the district between $35,000 and $45,000.

The lack of a fire alarm system in the stadium plans was flagged earlier this year by Code.sys Consulting, which handles code enforcement for Allegheny Township, when it reviewed plans for the stadium.

Officials sought the exemption from that building requirement because the stadium is not enclosed.

Township Manager Greg Primm said the township's building-code appeals board reversed its original decision after further review of the most recent international building code, which eliminates the fire alarm requirement.

Primm said Pennsylvania uses the 2009 version of the international building code, and has not yet adopted the most recent 2012 version. He said the appeals board can reference at the most recent version to rationalize granting the fire alarm variance.

Scott said he is happy the township and the district could reach an agreement.

“It certainly saves the district and taxpayers money,” Scott said.

Scott said the district has also redesigned the press box plans to have it completely covered by a roof. The original plan was for a larger press box with part of it not covered by a roof.

The press box also won't getting an elevator. Scott said the law allows structures under 500 square feet to be built without one.

The district's capital reserve fund is being used to finance the project.

Along with the new stadium, the district is also preparing to make improvements to the baseball and softball fields this school year.

The school board is expected to vote Monday on setting aside $150,000 for improvements.

Scott said those projects would be determined as the buildings and grounds committee identifies specific needs for the fields.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.