Kiski Area's football team won't play in new stadium this season

Although Kiski Area School District's stadium project is on target to be finished by the end of October, the district isn't expected to play any games there this year.

“We are preparing to play all of our games at Davis Field this season,” district Superintendent Tim Scott said.

The $1.4 million stadium plan includes the addition of bleachers, a press box and restrooms to the existing artificial turf field.

Contractors have been working over the summer to build the restrooms and press box.

District Solicitor Ronald Repak said Wednesday the district had appealed a decision by the Allegheny Township officials regarding the requirement of a fire alarm at the stadium.

“They did grant us that reconsideration,” Repak said. “They did grant our variance.”

The fire alarm system would have cost the district between $35,000 and $45,000.

The lack of a fire alarm system in the stadium plans was flagged earlier this year by Code.sys Consulting, which handles code enforcement for Allegheny Township, when it reviewed plans for the stadium.

Officials sought the exemption from that building requirement because the stadium is not enclosed.

Township Manager Greg Primm said the township's building-code appeals board reversed its original decision after further review of the most recent international building code, which eliminates the fire alarm requirement.

Primm said Pennsylvania uses the 2009 version of the international building code, and has not yet adopted the most recent 2012 version. He said the appeals board can reference at the most recent version to rationalize granting the fire alarm variance.

Scott said he is happy the township and the district could reach an agreement.

“It certainly saves the district and taxpayers money,” Scott said.

Scott said the district has also redesigned the press box plans to have it completely covered by a roof. The original plan was for a larger press box with part of it not covered by a roof.

The press box also won't getting an elevator. Scott said the law allows structures under 500 square feet to be built without one.

The district's capital reserve fund is being used to finance the project.

Along with the new stadium, the district is also preparing to make improvements to the baseball and softball fields this school year.

The school board is expected to vote Monday on setting aside $150,000 for improvements.

Scott said those projects would be determined as the buildings and grounds committee identifies specific needs for the fields.

