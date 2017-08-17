Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire damages Arnold house; seven displaced

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Thursday morning fire along the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue in Arnold is displacing seven people.

Fire Chief Wally Gouza said the fire call came in just before 10 a.m. About 25 firefighters from Arnold No. 1 and No. 2 fire halls were able to find contain the blaze to a kitchen cabinet and the wall behind it. No one was injured.

Gouza said it appears an unattended grease-filled pan overheated on a stove and flames jumped into an exhaust fan and the cabinet above the stove.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire in the wall before it threaten the house.

No one was injured but the smoky blaze caused firefighters to ask the Red Cross to help two adults and seven children. It's unclear if the family has a place to go with relatives or if the Red Cross will find hotel rooms for them.

The youngsters range in age from two to 17.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

