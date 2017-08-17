Bona fide eclipse safety glasses hard to come by in Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For details on the eclipse and ways to view it, visit https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters .

The American Astronomical Society list of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers, including the following retail chains: Best Buy, 7-Eleven, Hobby Town, Lowe's, Toys “R” Us and Walmart.

If you're thinking about buying safety glasses in the Alle-Kiski Valley for Monday's solar eclipse, you are probably too late.

And you want to have glasses or avoid the sun during the eclipse: Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause retinal burns that can temporarily or permanently damage the eyes, according to the nonprofit Prevent Blindness.

Many local stores of national chains report they are out of the glasses, including Best Buy and Lowe's at the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer, Walmart in Pittsburgh's Waterworks mall, and 7-Eleven in New Kensington and Penn Hills.

“There goes the last one,” said a sales associate at Best Buy at Pittsburgh Mills on Thursday.

Someone bought the last special telescope to view the eclipse, exhausting Best Buy's supply of the last piece of eclipse optical equipment, including special glasses and binoculars, that have been selling out over the last few weeks.

Only an empty display remained Thursday.

Still, shoppers are reportedly relentless in their quest for the glasses, according to sales associates in some of the big box stores at the Pittsburgh Mills.

One store reported they received 16 calls per hour about the glasses Thursday.

It's happening across the country.

The American Astronomical Society, the go-to experts for the eclipse, reported earlier this week that it may, indeed, be too late to buy solar viewers in many local stores.

A number of online shopping sites have the glasses, but time is slipping away for shipment.

Or they can try other methods to view the eclipse, such as viewing the partially eclipsed sun indirectly via pinhole projection.

Libraries to host programs

However, residents can still visit their local library — that is, if they can still get a reservation.

Many are holding special eclipse events, supplying patrons with the much coveted glasses.

The Springdale Free Public Library has been receiving 10 to 15 calls a days from people asking for the glasses, according to library Director Janet Tyree.

“We have no more glasses to give,” she said.

Although the public can still attend the library's eclipse festivities at the Rachel Carson Homestead, the library can't take anymore reservations for glasses.

“This is a bigger thing that anybody expected,” she said.

The library already has 110 people registered for its “Total Eclipse Party,” a much higher attendance tally than the library typically attracts for special events.

Weather for eclipse looking good

Very little cloud cover is predicted for the eclipse, according to a forecast made on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

There is no chance of rain, according to the forecast made four days in advance of the rare solar event.

“As far as the clouds go, we might have a cloud that could hinder views of the eclipse for a few minutes, but everyone should get a view of it,” said Rihaan Gangat, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But it will be hot, with temperatures rising from 82 to 86 degrees between from 1 and 2 p.m., with some humidity and very little breeze.

The eclipse will begin at roughly 1:10 p.m. in the Pittsburgh region and will be visible for 2 hours and 44 minutes.

The last time an eclipse was visible in this area was May 1994. The last total eclipse visible in the United States was in 1972.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.