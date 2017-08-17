Riverview School District to send kids home before eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Riverview School District will start its school year on time this Monday, but will send students home early in light of the partial solar eclipse.

“While we apologize for any inconvenience this might cause for some families, and we appreciate everyone being flexible, information we received over the past several days from several scientific and medical sources led us to this decision,” the district said on its website. “This extra precaution is being taken as a result of safety uncertainties associated with the solar eclipse.”

All students will be dismissed at noon — the district said the timing allows for an hour to pass before the eclipse is scheduled to hit the region.

Onlookers in Western Pennsylvania can expect to see the eclipse just after 1 p.m. through about 4 p.m.

The maximum eclipse — when 80 percent of the sun will be blocked locally — is scheduled for about 2:35 p.m.

Students at Riverview Jr./Sr. High School are normally released at 2:22 p.m. Students at Tenth Street Elementary and Verner Elementary schools are usually sent home at 3:05 p.m.

The district said it was important to make this decision because “most of our students walk home from school.”

The district plans to count Monday as a day of school and won't add a make-up day to the school calendar, the district said.

Children also have the option to stay home Monday.

“If a parent feels that a child is better served by staying home from school on Monday, kindly send in a note to your child's teacher and the absence will be considered an excused absence,” the district said.

Pre-school keeping kids inside

Appleseed Learning Center in Allegheny Township will be keeping children “downstairs” and “away from windows” between the hours of 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

“For the most part it will be nap time for the little kids, which greatly helps out!” the center wrote. “We will have plenty of indoor activities for everyone!”

South Fayette postpones start

The South Fayette Township School District actually postponed the start of the new school year due to the eclipse. In a message on its website, the district said the timing of the eclipse coincides with the district's dismissal times.

“While keeping students indoors at recess time was an option, it is impossible to guarantee that children would not look directly at the sun during dismissal or during transport home,” the district said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes parents, but the safety of our students and staff is our number-one priority.”

The school year will start Tuesday instead of Monday.

The district plans to use Monday as an in-service day for staff. The day will be made up on April 27.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.